Sony Appoints Two PlayStation Co-CEOs Following Jim Ryan’s Departure

Months after PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan retired, Sony has officially announced who will be taking his place. To the surprise of many, PlayStation will now be helmed by two co-CEOs.

Stepping into Ryan’s shoes are Hideaki Nishino and Hermen Hulst. Presently, Nishino is the SVP of the Platform Experience Group. As the CEO, he’ll focus on Sony’s CEO Platform Business Group. Hermen Hulst, meanwhile, has served as the SVP and Head of PlayStation Studios and will direct his attention as CEO to Sony’s Studio Business Group. Both CEOs will begin their new roles on June 1.

As for how the two CEO positions differ, Nishino will be largely responsible for PlayStation consoles, sales, technology and relationships with publishers and developers, whereas Hulst will oversee game and content development, including licensing games for movie and show adaptations.

Nishino and Hulst will work under Hiroki Totoki, the President – as well as the COO and CFO – of Sony Interactive Entertainment. Totoki has been the interim CEO since Ryan stepped down.