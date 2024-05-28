Sonic boom anticipated for Falcon 9 rocket launch Tuesday afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday afternoon and it’s anticipated a sonic boom will be heard around the Vandenberg Space Force Base area.

Liftoff for Falcon 9’s launch of the ESA EarthCARE mission is slated for 3:20 p.m. with a backup launch opportunity available on Wednesday at the same time, according to officials with SpaceX.

Residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties may possibly hear one or more sonic booms during the landing. However, hearing the sonic boom will be determined on weather and other conditions, according to officials.

You can watch the liftoff on SpaceX’s live webcast, which starts 15 minutes before launch time, at Spacex.com/launches.

