Someone's invented a way to prevent losing your new Apple AirPods

Well, this is one way to keep those new Apple AirPods safely in your ears.

When the wireless earbuds debuted, people couldn't stop cracking jokes about losing the little things.

With no wire attaching them to each other, it seems just a matter of time before you lose one side — which will cost $69 each to replace.

Well, Twitter user Andrew Cornett posted a picture of his new solution:

Figured out how I'm gonna keep these AirPods from falling out of my ears pic.twitter.com/5AKmzVIX5b — Andrew Cornett 🌚🏡⏳ (@amotion) December 21, 2016

Cornett's managed to jam the stems of the earbuds into the enlarged piercings on his earlobes.

It may seem unorthodox, but you can't say it isn't an effective solution.

Apple's new wireless AirPods look a lot like its regular white earphones, just missing the cord.

The $159 earphones have been delayed for months from its initial October retail date, and have just hit the shelves in time for Christmas.