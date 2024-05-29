Solar energy facility coming to Garrett

GARRETT ― Avangrid is developing a solar energy facility called Summit Solar that will be co-located southwest of the borough with its Casselman Wind Facility, which was built and commissioned in 2007.

Avangrid is a sustainable energy company with a footprint in 24 states and $44 billion in assets, according to the website https://www.avangrid.com/.

In Garrett, Summit Solar has a planned capacity of up to 100 megawatts, which is enough energy to power about 25,000 Pennsylvania homes, Avangrid senior manager Caleb Cates said in an email. The facility will revitalize some properties previously mined for coal and minerals, providing a new, low-impact alternative to otherwise degraded and vacant land, he said.

"The project has been and is still under development. We cannot share precise (start) dates at this time," he said. "It could be ready to start construction by mid-2025 or 2026."

Avangrid also plans to create new energy jobs and support local businesses, according to Cates.

Construction of the project is expected to support up to 300 jobs and could last between 12 and 18 months, he said.

"Those 300 jobs would be at the peak of construction. Long-term operations will create several permanent jobs on site," Cates said. "There are many roles associated with solar farm construction – from general laborers to site supervisors – including lead PV installer, various electrician positions and inspectors for the various components and systems.

"Each of these roles has their own set of certificates and/or requirements that must be met to perform the job. A great resource for those interested in this line of work should check out the IREC’s website Home | Solar Career Map (irecsolarcareermap.org). In addition, the PA Laborers’ Training Center offers solar classes to its members ― Pennsylvania Laborers' Training Center | Your Training Starts Here | Laborers' Union (palabortraining.org)."

At the end of the project life, the project will be removed from the property, he said.

Solar energy

Solar energy projects provide substantial revenue to local economies without the need for additional services to come from the township or county, according to Cates. Preliminary calculations indicate Summit Solar could generate millions of dollars in tax revenue and economic development benefits over the project life.

Summit Solar will regularly contribute to local charities and nonprofits via Avangrid’s community sponsorship program, he said. Most recently, Avangrid’s Casselman Wind Farm provided $3,000 to the Meyersdale Public Library, where at least some of the funding went to spruce up the youth non-fiction area.

"Avangrid has been committed to the county since 2007, and we look forward to continuing our work of this project that will bring clean energy jobs, tax benefits, and economic development to the region," Cates said.

