Social media app that allows businesses to pay customers to share posts expands to Hollywood

An app that allows users to monetize their social media influence is expanding to Hollywood.

Thumzup allows businesses to bypass the multi-billion-dollar online ad market by paying customers directly to post about their products. The start-up launched in 2022.

Until now, only residents in West Los Angeles could use the platform.

Meow Wolf announces its Los Angeles venue

“We are excited to introduce Thumzup to the Hollywood community, expanding our geographical reach and enhancing the way individuals interact with and support local businesses through social media,” Robert Steele, CEO and founder of Thumzup, said in a statement.

“This expansion illustrates our continued business growth, all while empowering individuals to monetize their social media presence while discovering and supporting fantastic local businesses.”

Here’s how the app works: Businesses can sign up for an advertising campaign and customers who download the app can then visit the business. Once users post a photo through the app, which will also automatically be posted to their Instagram account, they get paid by the company via PayPal or Venmo.

Krispy Kreme giving out free doughnuts to celebrate new Dolly Parton collection

Payments for posts vary based on the business.

Local businesses like Hallowed Ground in Los Angeles and Bellissimo Venice in Venice Beach have utilized Thumzup, according to its website.

Other local businesses, like Atacama Home Center, Grow Kid Grow and Morning Kitchen, have also partnered with the platform due to its recent expansion into Hollywood.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.