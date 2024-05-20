Sneak peek at Brightline West’s high-speed party and passenger train cars

After breaking ground on its Las Vegas to Southern California high-speed rail project, Brightline West shared a sneak peek inside its newly designed passenger cars and party cars.

For the 218-mile trip between Rancho Cucamonga and Las Vegas, with stops in Apple Valley and Hesperia, passengers have a variety of options, including the Brightline West Party Car.

A sneak peek at Brightline West’s proposed party car with a bar.

Renderings provided by Brightline West, and shared on Rail-Way News, provide a look at what the inside of the cars may look like once the project is completed.

Passenger Cars

Brightline West’s passenger cars will offer reclining leather seats, with standard SMART seats similar to airline seating.

Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase food and beverages.

PREMIUM first-class seats will offer more legroom and have similar and added amenities.

Brightline West trains will also be equipped with free Wi-Fi and power outlets at every seat.

A sneak peek at Brightline West’s proposed PREMIUM passenger seats car.

Party Cars

Brightline West will offer a Party Car, which includes padded single and bench seats and tables. Mood lighting in the car can switch from day and night. A Party Car with a bar is also optional.

Brightline West officials have not officially announced ticket prices for single seats or the party car, however, company founder Wes Edens told the Los Angeles Times that his company will have to charge $400 for a round-trip ticket between Rancho Cucamonga and Las Vegas.

Edens added that Brightline is still testing out prices, so nothing is official, but the cost could change depending on the time of booking.

A sneak peek at Brightline West’s proposed party car.

“Attractive and inviting”

After seeing photos of the proposed passenger car designs, community leader Michael Stevens said, “Wow! If potential riders knew that these were the accommodations, I bet it would serve as an enticement to ride.

Stevens added that Brightline West cars are a “far cry from Greyhound or Metrolink,” as they look “attractive and inviting.”

Paul Longshore believes the new cars “look a lot nicer than the Amtrak trains” his family has purchased.

“While we love Amtrak, they just do not have the money to upgrade often enough,” Longshore said. “The economy car looks comfortable, and for those with disposable cash, the party car would make a memorable reunion, reception, or birthday as they travel to Vegas.”

Longshore added that he and his family are not the biggest fans of Las Vegas, but they plan on “taking the train when it hopefully opens.”

College professor and author Ruth Nolan said the interior designs of the Brightline West passenger cars are amazing, especially the timely Barbie pink lounge.

“It looks like the train ride to Las Vegas will not only be a convenient — and long overdue — alternative to making the grinding drive on I-15 but will allow travelers to ride in comfort and style. I like that there are affordable and luxury options,” Nolan said. “Sign me up!”

Colleen Calderon said, "At $400 a ticket, who is this train for, rich people?"

A sneak peek at Brightline West’s proposed party car with no bar.

Brightline West

Brightline West’s high-speed rail system will be constructed in the middle of Interstate 15. Its rail route, which has full environmental clearance, will run within the median of the I-15 highway with zero-grade crossings.

Brightline West’s Las Vegas Station will be located near the iconic Las Vegas Strip, on a 110-acre property north of Blue Diamond Road between I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard. The station is approximately 80,000 square feet plus parking, according to Brightline officials.

The Victor Valley Station in Apple Valley will be located on a 300-acre parcel southeast of Dale Evans Parkway and the I-15 interchange.

The Hesperia Station will be located within the I-15 median at the I-15/Joshua Street interchange and will function primarily as a local rail service for residents in the High Desert on select southbound morning and northbound evening weekday trains.

A sneak peek at Brightline West’s proposed SMART passenger seat car.

The Rancho Cucamonga Station will be located on a 5-acre property at the northwest corner of Milliken Avenue and Azusa Court near Ontario International Airport. The station will be co-located with existing multi-modal transportation options including California Metrolink.

Brightline’s goal is completion of the high-speed rail system by summer 2028, in time for the summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the company said.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

