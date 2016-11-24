Here’s a sneak peek at Apple’s official Black Friday 2016 deals

Black Friday is almost here, and Apple this year will offer buyers in various markets some incentives to get a new iPhone, iPad, or Mac this Friday. While Apple’s Black Friday 2016 deals aren’t listed on its US website just yet, Apple fans in Australia and New Zealand — where it’s almost Friday — have already received their Black Friday news from Apple.

These deals are likely a preview of things to come in Canada, UK, and US in a few hours… and we have mixed feelings about them.

This is Apple, so don’t expect crazy savings on its latest products. In fact, the iPhone 7, MacBook Pro (late 2016), and Apple Watch Series 2 aren’t even included in the sale. If that’s what you’re looking for, your interests would be better served elsewhere, as plenty of retailers are hosting much better sales on Apple gear already.

Here’s what Apple will offer its customers in Australia and New Zealand on Black Friday:

Australia

Up to A$70 Apple Gift Card when you order iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, or iPhone 6s and pay in full

Up to A$140 Apple Gift Card when you buy selected iPad models (iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4)

A$35 Apple Gift Card for Apple Watch Series 1 purchase

A$200 Apple Gift Card for select Mac computers (offer does not include 2016 MacBook Pro models)

A$35 Apple Gift Card for Apple TV purchase

New Zealand

Up to NZ$75 Apple Gift Card when you order iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, or iPhone 6s and pay in full

Up to NZ$145 Apple Gift Card when you buy selected iPad models (iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4)

NZ$35 Apple Gift Card for Apple Watch Series 1 purchase

NZ$215 Apple Gift Card for select Mac computers (offer does not include 2016 MacBook Pro models)

NZ$35 Apple Gift Card for Apple TV purchase

Apple will probably offer Black Friday sales along the same lines to its American, Canadian, and British customers come November 25th.

