Smart towers latest in effort to make Lake Michigan a safer place to swim

Jacob Soter, founder and CEO of SwimSmart, explains how the electronic light displays work on one of the newly installed orange towers at Grand Haven State Park.

GRAND HAVEN — An innovative new warning system will help keep beachgoers safe while enjoying Lake Michigan this summer.

Representatives from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, SwimSmart and the city of Grand Haven unveiled a series of new SwimSmart towers Monday, May 20, at Grand Haven State Park.

The system includes 12 electronic and web-enabled towers that can provide audio warnings, with lights aligned to the state flag warning system. The towers can contact emergency personnel.

"SwimSmart towers will help provide real-time warnings to beachgoers," said DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson. "This innovative, technology-based system features two types of towers visible along the Grand Haven swim beach, marking the first state park location for this initiative."

There are eight orange towers on the beach itself, and four blue light towers along the sidewalk.

Orange towers have an electronic light display mimicking the green (safe), yellow (use caution), red (do not swim) and more recently added double red (swimming prohibited) warning flags to notify visitors of swimming conditions. Flagpoles will remain in place, but flags will now only be flown if the system goes down, the DNR said.

Towers will be equipped to play pre-recorded messages alerting beachgoers to changing conditions, emergencies and other important information.

Each orange tower is equipped with a life ring. If a ring is accessed to help someone in the water, park rangers and 911 will be simultaneously contacted.

The four blue towers have an emergency phone that park staff and visitors can press to trigger an emergency response. They’re also equipped with a loudspeaker, video monitoring system and direct line to Ottawa County 911 Central Dispatch.

Michigan-based SwimSmart invented, developed and installed the towers.

“This partnership with the Michigan DNR brings us one step closer to realizing our mission of preventing the next water emergency from happening,” said Jacob Soter, founder and CEO of SwimSmart. “We share the DNR’s commitment to public safety, and are excited to provide this resource to the countless families who will be visiting Grand Haven State Park this summer and for years to come.”

Organizations and communities are making concerted efforts to improve water safety along West Michigan's coastline.

The $570,000 project was funded by a $200,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and capital outlay funds through the DNR.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

SwimSmart towers are the latest effort to increase beach safety in West Michigan. Efforts have been ongoing in Holland for several years.

In April, the Holland State Park Water Safety Consortium and West Michigan Water Safety Alliance announced a plan to implement the Beachside Education Patrol in Holland. The project will see trained volunteers at the park, educating visitors and beachgoers on the dangers of water currents, the flag warning system and best practices.

A speaker system was put in place at Holland State Park in 2021 to announce to swimmers when conditions deteriorate.

In 2022, Gentex donated digital displays to more prominently identify water and swimming conditions at Holland State Park, with messaging that corresponds with the flag system.

Last year, the West Ottawa High School Interact Club established an effort called the Holland Safe Water Initiative. The club stated a goal of raising funds for drones that could be deployed at area beaches to help prevent drownings.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, which tracks drownings in all five Great Lakes, there has been one drowning in Lake Michigan so far in 2024. Nearly half — 41 of 85 — of Great Lakes drownings in 2023 were in Lake Michigan.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Smart towers latest in effort to make Lake Michigan a safer place to swim