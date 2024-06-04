Sirens will blare in Winter Haven Thursday. It's a test of a new lightning alert system

Winter Haven will run a test of its newly installed lightning alert system on Thursday, from noon to 1 p.m., at the AdventHealth Fieldhhouse, which is home to Rowdy Gaines Olympic Pool, and the Florida Citrus Building, which houses Nora Mayo Hall.

Winter Haven residents at the city's recreational facilities Thursday might hear sirens go off multiple times, but there's no reason for alarm.

The City of Winter Haven in collaboration with the Downtown Community Redevelopment Agency has installed a new lightning alert system, DTN On Guard Siren Alerting Solution, at two locations: AdventHealth Fieldhouse and Conference Center, home to Rowdy Gaines pool, and the Florida Citrus Building, home to Nora Mayo Hall, according to a news release.

City staff plan to manually trigger the systems Thursday between noon and 1 p.m., according to city spokesperson Katrina Hill, which may sound multiple times. The lightning alert system consists of a siren and beacon lights located alongside the speaker on the building.

"Residents should be able to hear the sirens within 1,000 feet," Hill said. "We will be triggering it multiple times, standing in different positions to see how far out you can hear it clearly."

The city's goal is for the AdventHealth Fieldhouse siren to alert individuals using the pool, surrounding areas and in the future, the four baseball fields that are current under construction.

The system at the Florida Citrus Building is designed to alert individuals and their families at Chain of Lakes Trailhead Park, the K9 Courtyard dog park, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Johnnie Patterson Park, the tennis complex, shuffle board courts and portions of the Chain of Lakes trail.

Residents may be familiar with the DTN On Guard Siren Alerting Solution, Hill said, as it is the same system used by Legoland Florida and Polk County Public Schools. It features advanced lightning and severe weather alerts, which triggers multi-directional sirens and a colored omni-directional beacon.

The system will be activated once the first successful test is run, Hill said hopefully on Thursday. Once active, the city hopes the system will alert outdoor residents of the pending threat to head indoors and take shelter. The warning sirens will not sound off between the hours of 9 p.m and 7 a.m. daily. The city will continue to test the system on Thursdays, from noon to 1 p.m., throughout June.

Winter Haven has plans to include a lightning alert system at the Winter Haven Recreational & Culture Center as part of the facility renovations. Future consideration is being given to expanding the alert system to other high-traffic outdoor sites.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Winter Haven will tests new lightning warning system Thursday