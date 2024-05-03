This Single-Seat eVTOL Can Be Flown Without a License, and It’s Hitting the Skies This Summer

Personal flight is about to get a little easier this summer.

Pivotal will begin customer deliveries of its single-seat electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the Helix, this July, according to New Atlas. And, just as promised all along, you’ll be able to fly the vehicle whether or not you possess a pilot’s license.

The Helix is part of the first wave of eVTOLs expected to hit the market over the next three years. These aircraft—or personal aerial vehicles, as they’re sometimes called—are classified by the FAA Part 103 Ultralight Aircraft, which means there’s no pilot’s license required to take them into the air. There are some restrictions, though. Aircraft like the Helix can’t be flown over heavily congested areas, must weigh less than 254 pounds, and are limited to a top speed of 63.3 mph.

Pivotal, which used to be named Opener, is about as experienced as eVTOL makers come. Helix is the company’s first production aircraft, but its second overall. It began testing its predecessor, Blackfly, all the way back in 2018 (the eVTOL made 6,500 uncrewed and 500 crewed flights). The newer single-seater can fly thanks to eight fixed rotors split between its pair of tandem wings that allow it to cruise at speeds of up to 60 mph. The aircraft has 8-kWh of battery capacity which allows it to fly for up to 20 miles at a time while maintaining a 20 percent power reserve. That may not sound like much but the Helix is mainly aimed at hobbyists at the moment. Level 2 charging also allows you to fill the battery from 20 to 80 percent capacity in just 75 minutes.

You may not need a license to fly the Helix, but Pivotal makes clear it won’t just let customers take flight without any training. The company’s website FAQ page says it requires buyers to meet several criteria, some related to the FAA’s ultralight regulations, in order to be certified to fly the aircraft.

Pivotal is taking orders for the Helix now through its website, and intends to begin the first customer deliveries this July. The eVTOL starts at $190,000 for just the base model, $240,000 for the aircraft and a trailer, and $260,000 for the full-featured version of the aircraft and a trailer.

