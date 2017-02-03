These silicone tips will keep your AirPods from falling out of your ears

Apple’s AirPods are pretty fantastic… if you can manage to get your hands on a pair. They’re still extremely difficult to find in stores, so the only way you’ll be able to get a pair anytime soon is to pay a bit of a premium and order them on Amazon. If you already have a pair of AirPods, you undoubtedly love them. That said, you’ve probably noticed that there is one issue that’s kind of annoying: if you wear them at the gym, they keep loosening so you constantly have to push them back into your ears. Fix that annoying issue with the YunYiYi Anti-slip Soft Silicone Replacement Ear Tips for Apple AirPods. Trust us, as an AirPods owner it’ll be the best $8 you’ve ever spent.

Some highlights from the product page:

Re-usable, can wash with water

Compatible with: for Apple Airpods Earphone

Package: 2 Pairs White Ear tips ( No Earphone )

High quality silicone earbuds, eartips,earpads, ear cushions

Sound isolating design reduces ambient noise for high-intensity listening

One thing to note is that these tips cover the IR sensor for automatic ear sensing. You probably don’t use that feature anyway, but if you do you can always poke a hole in them.

YunYiYi 2 Pair White Anti-slip Soft Silicone Replacement Ear Tips Earbud Tips for Apple Airpods…: $7.99

And here’s another pair of tips that include inner ear hooks:

YunYiYi 2 Pairs Silicone Ear Pads buds Tips In-Ear Headset Earbuds Eartips Earplugs for Apple A…: $2.88

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com