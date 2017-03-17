Sign Of Fifth-Generation Apple TV And tvOS 11 Shows Up In Developer Logs

First sign of fifth-generation Apple TV running on tvOS 11 shows up in developer logs. What we know so far about the next Apple TV.

A sign for the fifth-generation Apple TV and tvOS 11 has reportedly shown up in developer logs, according to Tijmen Robert, co-founder of Firi Games, an iOS and tvOS gaming company based in the Netherlands.

“New mysterious "AppleTV6,2" model sighted in Phoenix HD for Apple TV logs,” he said in a tweet spotted by 9to5Mac Thursday. “And it is running “tvOS 11.0.”

The 6,2 identifier he mentioned carries an IP address close to Apple’s headquarters and would follow the current Apple 5,3, which makes the rumor believable.

Last month, Apple launched the fourth pre-release version of tvOS 10.2 to developers, meaning tvOS 11 will be the major OS release for the Apple TV.

Apple will need to make some upgrades to compete against the Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

Apple launched the tvOS-run Apple TV more than a year ago, and there hasn’t been much talk about the new update. One report suggested Apple is working on a fix that would improve the remote’s scrolling behavior.

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report claims Apple is focusing on the Apple TV set-top box instead of the platform. The company is reportedly testing a new Apple TV which supports ultra-high-definition 4K streaming.

Apple is expected to reveal tvOS 11, watchOS 4 and macOS 10.13 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose this June. The tech giant could also introduce new developments in Apple Pay and Apple Music.

