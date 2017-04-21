Shrimp from the Sahara sounds crazy, but it may be the future of aquaculture

Agriculture has come a long way in the past century. We produce more food than ever before — but our current model is unsustainable, and as the world’s population rapidly approaches the 8 billion mark, modern food production methods will need a radical transformation if they’re going to keep up. But luckily, there’s a range of new technologies that might make it possible. In this series, we’ll explore some of the innovative new solutions that farmers, scientists, and entrepreneurs are working on to make sure that nobody goes hungry in our increasingly crowded world.

Seafood is a big part of humanity’s diet, and it’s been that way for a very long time. According to archaeological evidence, Homo sapiens mastered the art of fishing somewhere around 40,000 years ago — and we’ve been eating seafood ever since.

The only problem, of course, is that nowadays there are significantly more people eating seafood than there were 40,000 years ago. There are so many seafood eaters on the planet now that we’ve passed the point where naturally bred fish can sustain us. So now, we farm our seafood — just like we farm wheat, corn, and potatoes.

We don’t just do it a little bit, either. Globally, aquaculture — the practice of breeding fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and aquatic plants — supplies more that 50 percent of all seafood produced for human consumption.

That number is expected to increase. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, approximately 75 percent of the world’s fisheries are either exploited or depleted due to fishing, which will likely lead to the complete depletion of currently fished stocks by 2048. That means that over the next 15 years, we’ll need to produce an additional 40 million metric tons of farmed seafood in order to meet demand.

That’s a huge challenge given our current aquaculture practices, which are often inefficient, volatile (susceptible to disease), and damaging to the environment. So how do we scale production and avoid amplifying our existing problems?

The answer, of course, lies in science and technology. Right now, researchers and environmentalists all over the globe are working on a host of potential solutions that might provide a sustainable stock of farmed seafood that tastes great and won’t harm the environment.

In this article, we’ll explore one of the most promising ideas to come out of this effort: a revolutionary closed-loop shrimp farming technique that ditches the open ocean in favor of man-made inland pools where farmers can better control environmental conditions.

Shrimp Farming: A Brief History

The shrimp industry is a textbook example of the struggles our aquaculture system currently faces.

When commercial shrimp farming exploded in the 1970s, small-scale inland farms were launched to meet this demand and supplement the harvesting of the wild shrimp stock. These farms now supply more than 55 percent of the world’s shrimp, with a collective market value of more than $10 billion. Shrimp farming shows no signs of decline and has the highest growth rate in the aquaculture industry, expanding by 10 percent each year.

This steady increase in production is not without controversy. Farming is mostly concentrated in tropical areas where it takes between three and six months to raise market-sized shrimp. But land in tropical zones is limited, so farmers often clear-cut valuable, ecologically sensitive coastal habitats to create man-made pools for their shrimp.

mangrove forest More