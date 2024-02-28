Shark robot vacuum deal: $650 best-seller is under $450 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

Self-emptying has become absolutely essential in high-end and even mid-range robot vacuums. But some models with the awesome self-emptying feature can cost $1,000 or even more. Seriously… there’s one high-end robot vacuum out there that costs $1,600! I won’t name any names, but that’s just one reason why I like Shark robot vacuums so much.

The Shark AI AV2501AE Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum with 60-day capacity is a very popular model that also touts a self-empty feature, and it retails for $650. While it’s on sale, however, the AV2501AE model is down to just $447.99. Or, get the Shark IQ AV1002AE Self-Empty Robot Vacuum on sale for $379 instead of $650. Shark says this model holds 30 days’ worth of debris, but I can easily get 45 days or even more out of mine.

Like so many other robot vacuum owners out there, I have become spoiled. It’s not enough anymore that I have an awesome little robot to do all the vacuuming for me.

In fact, sometimes I actually get annoyed at the little autonomous device that once brought me so much joy. Why? Because I have a dog that sheds constantly. That means I have to empty my robot vacuum’s dirt collection bin every single time after it runs. Oh, the humanity!

No, it’s not actually a huge deal — but it’s also not a problem I have to deal with anymore. That’s because all of the robot vacuums I use in my home these days are self-emptying.

As the name of the feature suggests, it’s an awesome capability that lets your robot vacuum empty itself when it’s done cleaning. It uses a special dock that doubles as a charging base. It sucks all the dust, dirt, and pet hair right out of the robot vacuum.

That means instead of having to empty it every time it runs, you only have to empty your robot vacuum about once a month.

Some robot vacuums with the self-emptying feature sell for $1,000 or even more if you want a top-of-the-line model. For example, the flagship Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum retails for $1,000, though it’s currently on sale for $599.

Considering the powerful s9+ used to have an MSRP of $1,300, that discounted price isn’t bad at all. But it’s still a lot of money to part with for a vacuum cleaner.

If that’s still too pricey for you, don’t worry because there’s another amazing option that people adore. The Shark AI AV2501AE Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum with 60-day capacity that typically sells for $650 is on sale for just $447.99.

Or, if you want a model with a self-cleaning brush roll, the $650 Shark IQ AV1002AE is down to $379 if you hurry. This robot doesn’t have advanced LIDAR mapping and navigation like the AV2501AE, but it’s on sale at a much lower price.







These are the best prices I’ve seen so far this year, so you definitely don’t want to miss out on these killer deals.

