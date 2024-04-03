SFCC biofuels team among finalists in nationwide algae competition

Apr. 3—What do you do with 500 gallons of used cooking oil?

That was the question on Lance Miller's mind when he learned that, in addition to classrooms, lab spaces and Ethyl the whale, Santa Fe Community College played home to some 10 barrels of the used oil.

The oil, sitting on a patch of land near the college's greenhouse, had oxidized, rendering it unrecyclable. Each barrel would have cost about $2,000 to remediate.

So Miller, a student in the college's Controlled Environment Agriculture program, started to examine the research on ways to transform the cooking oil into usable fuel.

Alongside fellow SFCC students Eva Zafarano, John Michel, Alyssa Frame, Jesse Abbott and Clair White, Miller is experimenting with a process to combine manure, water, used cooking oil and algae, ultimately creating methane biogas — a reusable fuel.

The team of researchers, called Just AD Algae, has been named one of 15 finalists across the nation for the U.S. Department of Energy Bioenergy Technologies Office's AlgaePrize 2023 — 2025 competition, securing a $10,000 grant to continue their research through spring 2025.

And eventually others will be able to copy what they did, Zafarano added. The team plans to publish a how-to guide to decrease energy insecurity for low-income and rural populations — in New Mexico and around the world.

"We have more tools. We have more bells and whistles — and we'll be smoothing out the kinks with that," Zafarano said. "But the hope is to streamline the process and then be able to provide instructions for a more low-tech version of what we're doing."

There are all kinds of plants growing in water in the college's greenhouse. Produce sprouts in hydroponic ponds. Green spots of algae swirl in nutrient-rich water.

Established in 2015, the college's algae cultivation program takes a hands-on approach to teaching students how to farm algae on a large scale, later used to produce biofuels, nutritional supplements and other products, said Stephen Gomez, the program's department chair.

This year marks the fourth time Santa Fe Community College students will participate in the AlgaePrize competition, a streak of success Gomez attributes to the program's pragmatic approach.

"I think the big difference is: Our students actually know how to grow algae," he said.

The student researchers involved in Just AD Algae certainly know how to grow algae: So far, their crop of Chlorella vulgaris, a microalgae, fills three massive tubes in SFCC's greenhouse. Eventually, Miller said, they'll have enough algae to fill even larger tubes.

So where does algae fit into the process of turning used cooking oil into usable fuel?

The student researchers will load water and manure inside of a contraption called an anaerobic digester — a piece of equipment Miller affectionately referred to as the "poop bagpipes," for its fecal contents and resemblance to the inflatable instrument.

Inside the anaerobic digester, the combination of manure and water produces microbes, much like the ones in the human digestive tract, that can break down cooking oil and releases gas in the process.

Once added to the mixture, the algae ensures those microbes aren't overwhelmed by the used cooking oil. If you imagine the microbes are participating in a marathon of breaking down used cooking oil, Miller said, the algae are the marathon's onlookers, handing out bagels and orange slices to help the microbes accomplish their daunting task.

Then, the anaerobic digester captures the methane for future use — like boiling water, popping popcorn or grilling food.

Essentially, Miller said, the process leverages an abundant resource — most restaurants and food industry factories produce used cooking oil — to generate methane gas. It's less environmentally costly than fracking, which accounts for much of the natural gas production in the U.S., he added.

It's one way an entire industry — or a single household — could decrease used cooking oil waste that would otherwise go to the landfill.

"This could be a small-scale, [do-it-yourself] backyard project, but it could also be scaled up to the industrial level," Zafarano said.

Just AD Algae will have another year to complete their research before participating in the AlgaePrize Competition Weekend Event at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colo., in spring 2025.

The project demonstrates the creativity and enthusiasm students bring to SFCC's algae cultivation program, said Ondine Frauenglass, director of the college's Innovation Center and Just AD Algae's adviser.

"That's one of the interesting things about algae — and applying it to the world's issues with climate change, nutrition, energy biofuels," Frauenglass said. "Algae, you could use it for so many different things."