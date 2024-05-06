Sennheiser debuts new ergonomically shaped wireless earbuds

Sennheiser’s new $200 Accentum True Wireless earbuds look different from the company’s past wireless earbuds, and that’s thanks to its partnership with Sonova, the hearing-aid maker that bought Sennheiser’s consumer audio division in 2021. They’re available for preorder in black or white starting May 6, and will officially launch May 21.

The Accentum, according to Sennheiser, have been shaped using the data from thousands of ear models, which Sonova provided. The result is “an innovative contour that complements a wide range of wearers in a singular form.”

Sennheiser

Inside the new shape is a wide variety of familiar technologies, including active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, wear sensors, Bluetooth multipoint, Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, and Auracast support. High-quality audio for Android users is available via Qualcomm’s aptX Bluetooth codec.

Sennheiser

You also get the same 7mm Sennheiser TrueResponse drivers that are at the heart of all of the company’s previous models, including its flagship Momentum True Wireless 4.

Using the Sennheiser Smart Control app, you can adjust touch controls, set up personalized sound profiles, and get access to a variety of EQ presets plus manual equalizer control.

The charging case, which is smaller than the ones Sennheiser has used in the past, supports wireless charging. The earbuds get a claimed eight hours per charge, which increases to 28 total hours when you include the case’s capacity.

Previously, Sennheiser has launch two other products under the Accentum brand: the $180 Accentum Wireless headphones and the $230 Accentum Plus. Accentum products offer many of the same features as the company’s Momentum line, but with lower prices and designs and materials that aren’t as premium.