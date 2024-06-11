Semiconductor maker SolAero's expansion in Albuquerque to add 100 jobs

Jun. 11—Semiconductors for spacecraft and satellites will be made in Albuquerque as part of a local company's expansion plans.

SolAero by Rocket Lab, an Albuquerque-based manufacturing company, will expand its operations in Albuquerque using funding under the CHIPS and Science Act.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is giving SolAero nearly $24 million to create more than 100 direct manufacturing jobs in Albuquerque.

"For years now, I've been proud to bolster New Mexico's bases, defense research labs and private industry partners so we can keep excelling in emerging defense fields. That includes supporting the growth of SolAero — a homegrown New Mexico defense technology company that has become an industry leader in manufacturing solar cells for space-based defense systems and commercial satellites," Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., said in a statement. "This exciting investment is just the latest down payment to maintain New Mexico's longtime leadership in national security and innovation."

SolAero is one of just two U.S. companies that specializes in the production of efficient and radiation-resistant semiconductors. The company's solar cells have been used on the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's Artemis lunar explorations, Ingenuity Mars Helicopter and the Mars Insight Lander.

"Thanks to the CHIPS and Science Act, more than 100 new manufacturing jobs will be created and New Mexico will continue leading the way in technological manufacturing. The future is bright," Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., said in a statement.

The CHIPS Act aims to increase American manufacturing jobs and shore up supply chains.