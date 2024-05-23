See the Ohio State trailer for new EA Sports College Football 25 video game

Ever since it was announced that EA Sports would be bringing back its vastly popular college football game, fans all over the country could hardly contain themselves. After being pushed back a year, a release date has finally been revealed as July 19. With that release date, more and more previews are being posted on a regular basis.

Now you can feast your eyes on what the Ohio State opening credits will look like and the clip didn’t disappoint. Beautiful Scarlet and Gray everywhere, an opening quote from Jim Tressel in Tress’s own voice, and the use of players’ names give this game a feel like none before it. Check out the video below to whet your appetite.

EA Buckeye Edition 🎮🌰👀 pic.twitter.com/4HtXOwY5m7 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 22, 2024

It’s been a long ten-year wait for fans of this game, but the end is in sight now. It won’t be long before fans can take the Buckeyes to new pixelated heights.

