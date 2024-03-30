See inside some of the coolest offices of Big Tech firms

Big Tech firms are reknowned for their unique and often large office spaces.

Google's headquarters, Googleplex, is a top tourist attraction with state-of-the-art buildings.

Take a look at some of the coolest tech firm offices.

Big Tech firms are often commended for their striking offices, some of which have entire campuses.

Take, for example, Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California. The Googleplex campus is even counted as a top tourist attraction thanks to its state-of-the-art buildings.

The entrance to the main building has a T-Rex sculpture, which reminds employees not to become dinosaurs, CNBC reported.

Major tech companies use their office spaces to represent their corporate identity visually, and it's yet another way they can attract top talent, the Californian design-build firm Ingenuity says.

"If the goal is to appear cool and future-facing, which is the case with most tech companies, a drab and outdated office space will not do much to support this," the firm said in a website post.



A good office design has also been said to contribute to employee satisfaction and boost productivity.

Nvidia's 'Voyager' headquarters in Santa Clara.

Gensler/ Jason O'Rear Photography

The futuristic headquarters comprises a 500,000-square-foot building called Endeavor and a 750,000-square-foot building called Voyager. Both are "Star Trek" references.



The project's design principal, Hao Ko, previously told Business Insider that its design concept is "rooted in that idea that people do their best work when they are provided with a choice."

The shape of the roof was designed to bounce sound without reverberation.

Gensler/ Jason O'Rear Photography

Ko told BI the ceiling material was selected to help absorb noise. An expansive "four-acre workspace" also incorporates lush parks and "treehouses" designed for communal gatherings.

The interior looks like a future spaceship.

Gensler/ Jason O'Rear Photography

Ko also said Nvidia challenged the Gensler team to create spaces that are inspired by the surrounding nature.

There's plenty of greenery and outdoor space to work.

Jason O'Rear / Gensler San Francisco

According to Ko, "By refining the design of the workplace based on how people use it, we will continue to drive more innovation and a more resilient future."

Spotify's office in New York.

Aaron Thompson

The music and audio streaming platform occupies several floors of the World Trade Centre in New York.

There's even a space to listen to some records.

Aaron Thompson

It has some fun features including a "that's so 90's" gaming room, a separate arcade games room, and an artist listening room.

The New York Business Journal reported that the office has several statues of cats around it called "The Podcats."



Mattias Stålhammar, Spotify's senior director and global head of workplace, told the publication that the statues are placed around the building as a nod to its pet playlist and its many podcast categories.

The building has several podcast recording booths.

Aaron Thompson

There's also an arts and crafts room and a separate events space for new product launches.

The campus is spread out over 2 million square feet.

A building on the Google campus in Mountain View, California. Shutterstock

It's Google's second-largest square footage assemblage of the company's buildings after its 111 Eighth Avenue building in New York City, which is 2.9 million square feet.

Googleplex's architect Clive Wilkinson designed it after winning a competition in 2004, KQED reported.



He worked directly with Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to develop the plans.

The Googleplex campus is located in Mountain View, California.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The company set up bee hives around its headquarters in 2010 to support the local bee population.



Googlers also get access to fresh local honey and some of them even help with beekeeping and collecting honey.

It has a sand volleyball court.

Justin Sullivan

Wilkinson told KQED in a 2022 interview that some of the cool on-site features have made Googlers overly dependent on the firm, which he said was "dangerous."

There's a small pool where Googlers can take a dip.

Erin Siegal/Reuters

The Googleplex designer reportedly said, "This notion that you can provide everything that would support a worker's life on campus might appear to be extremely generous and supportive … but it also has a whole range of potentially negative impacts."

Apple's headquarters is referred to as the 'spaceship campus.'

Justin Sullivan

Another tech giant that has an eye-catching office space is Apple. Its

Cupertino headquarters, Apple Park, is a marvel of modern architecture and design. With its sleek and circular design, it's no wonder people liken it to a spaceship.

There's an auditorium named after the late cofounder and former CEO Steve Jobs.

People walk through the Steve Jobs Theater prior to an event at the Apple Park campus. Nic Coury/AFP via Getty Images

The complex, designed by architecture firm Foster and Partners, debuted in 2017 when the iPhone X came out. It's place on a hill and the highest point of Apple Park.





