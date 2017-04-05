Scratching wasn’t bad enough, so now there’s a new way Jet Black iPhones are getting ruined

Following the release of Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus this past September, it took months before someone could actually walk into an Apple store and purchase a Jet Black model. The sleek, mirror-like finish blew Apple fans away, and they couldn’t wait to get their hands on it. In fact, the new Jet Black color option likely played a big role in making the iPhone 7 feel fresh and new to many users, which was important because the iPhone 7 marks the third year Apple used the same design on its iPhones.

As beautiful as the iPhone’s Jet Black finish is, however, it’s also incredibly fragile. We’ve shown you photos time and time again of just how badly Jet Black iPhone models are affected by swirling and scratches, and now it looks like there’s another way Jet Black iPhones are getting ruined.





The fact that Apple includes a disclaimer on its website explaining that the Jet Black finish on its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus is prone to scratching should be a clear sign that this finish isn’t built to last. Here’s the disclaimer:

The high-gloss finish of the jet black iPhone 7 is achieved through a precision nine-step anodization and polishing process. Its surface is equally as hard as other anodized Apple products; however, its high shine may show fine micro-abrasions with use. If you are concerned about this, we suggest you use one of the many cases available to protect your iPhone.

Jet Black looks so stunning out of the box, however, that many iPhone users can’t resist. Then, when their phones inevitably get scratched up, they start complaining. You’ve been warned, and you have no cause for complaint.

Of course, Apple’s disclaimer doesn’t say anything about the fact that the Jet Black finish actually seems to rub off over time.

A Reddit user who goes by “tekson_” recently posted a new thread that explains a problem he’s having with his Jet Black iPhone 7 Plus. In a nutshell, the Jet Black finish has actually rubbed off in the bottom corners of the phone. He included a photo of his phone, and you can clearly see that the finish has indeed rubbed off.

According to the user, employees at his local Apple store told him that they had never seen this happen before on an iPhone, but the manager ended up saying that this qualifies as normal wear and tear. As a result, the manager supposedly refused to replace the iPhone. While we can’t confirm whether or not this is actually a widespread problem, we have heard from two other Jet Black iPhone owners over the past few months who have described a similar issue.

As always, you’re probably better off buying a regular black iPhone and using a Jet Black iPhone case.

