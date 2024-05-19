Scammers find new ways to steal private information, including card skimmers

DENVER (KDVR) — A family in Denver is searching for answers after their credit card information was stolen over Mother’s Day weekend, and they still don’t know how.

Law enforcement in Colorado said scammers are always finding new ways to take information and skimming devices continue to cause problems.

“Right now, at this point, I’m scared to even make any kind of transactions,” said Angelina Coca.

Coca said she had a dramatic wake-up call when she discovered her credit card information had been stolen.

“I looked at our bank account and it was in the negative,” she said. “There was all kinds of charges around $200 each, probably about four or five charges.”

She was able to cancel her debit card and dispute the charges, but she is now receiving packages from the charges that were made.

“Really scared me because now they know my address,” Coca said.

She is retracing her steps, trying to figure out how this happened, since she said she only used her debit card at two gas stations the entire weekend. Meanwhile, law enforcement is spreading awareness of barely detectable skimmers at pumps and payment terminals.

A spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department told FOX31 that skimmers can be as sophisticated as installing pinhole cameras to capture users keying in their pin and can hardly be seen by the naked eye.

Typically, skimmers are placed over the payment terminal with tape, so the easiest thing to do if you notice something is off is to give the credit card terminal a small tug. If it is a skimmer, APD said the device should come off fairly easily.

APD also provided a few tips for consumers to stay safe:

Shield your pin

Use high-visibility locations, since criminals typically will not put devices close to a customer service desk or near an attendant

Use contactless payment, like Apple Pay and Google Pay, which provide an extra layer of security

Monitor bank accounts for fraudulent activity

Consider opening a separate account and transferring money before going shopping, so criminals won’t be able to steal money if your account is compromised

Use a credit card, because it’s easier to report fraudulent purchases and get reimbursed for suspicious activity than it is with a debit card

For now, Coca is hoping she can get her money back, but the idea that skimmers could be out there is still a disturbing thought.

“It’s really scary,” she said. “You know, what do we to do be able to stop it?”

Consumers who notice something suspicious about a terminal can report it by calling 911 or making a report online. APD also said consumers should spread the word to friends and family, and encourage them to be observant if there are reports of skimming devices in the area.

