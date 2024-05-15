Scammers using AI to take advantage of job hunters. Here’s what you need to know

Artificial intelligence is making it easier for crooks to take advantage of people searching for jobs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray worked to learn how it happens.

Now, criminals are taking advantage of AI tools to scrape for personal information and make fake job opportunities even harder to spot.

TRENDING STORIES:

Scammers use sites like Indeed, LinkedIn and Facebook to target people.

Jessica Brown got an email from what she thought was Synterex, a well-known medical consulting company.

The email said,

“We reviewed your resume for the Junior Recruiter at Synterex. We think you could be a good fit for the opportunity.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Brown filled out a few screening questions and got an offer of $30 per hour and health benefits to work from home.

Brown needed the money. She has a child and her husband recently suffered a severe stroke.

“I was vulnerable at that time,” Brown said. “It was hard for me.”

All she had to do, according to the “recruitment” letter was cash a nearly $5,000 check to pay for a mini office, including a laptop.

The letter said that if Brown was able to work for the company for a period of 12 to 16 weeks, the materials would automatically become hers.

Luckily, a bank spotted the situation as a scam right away. But that’s becoming harder to do because of artificial intelligence.

Eva Velasquez is the president and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center, which saw a 54% increase in reports in one month from December to January. Velasquez said that the quality of the fake checks and letters have gotten better because of AI.

“It doesn’t take any time and it costs very little for the scammers to develop picture and letter-perfect templates and online profiles so it looks very, very legitimate,” Velasquez said.

Those AI-generated job scams can be much more dangerous than typical phishing emails. Crooks use AI to scrape your personal information online, then create and send a targeted attack.

The real Synterex said they have been digitally impersonated. The FTC said you should verify the job by visiting the official company website and applying there instead.



