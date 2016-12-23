Some are saying Apple’s iOS 10.2 update made their iPhone battery problems even worse

A growing number of iPhone users who have been experiencing serious problems with their batteries were anxiously anticipating the release of iOS 10.2. For those unaware, Apple has acknowledged a problem with some iPhone 6s units and older iPhone models where the phones shut down once the remaining charge reaches 30%, as if they had run out of power. The hope, of course, was that Apple’s new iOS update would include a fix for the aggravating issue. Sadly for some users, however, the battery problems plaguing many older iPhone models have only gotten worse for some users.





After acknowledging a problem that was seemingly impacting only a small number of iPhone 6s devices, Apple admitted earlier this month that the problem was more widespread than it initially thought.

“Outside the affected batch, a small number of customers reported an unexpected shutdown,” Apple said in a statement on its website, aimed specifically at the Chinese market. “Some of these shutdowns may be normal because the iPhone will shut down to protect its electronic components. To gather more information, we will add an additional diagnostic feature to the iOS software update that is released next week. This feature collects a variety of information in the coming weeks that may help us improve algorithms for managing battery performance and shut down operations. If such improvements can be achieved, we will deliver them through further software updates.”

Apple has launched a battery replacement program for people impacted by the issue, but it is only available to users with an iPhone 6s manufactured in September or October of 2015. That’s upsetting news to begin with, but it because even more upsetting for some people who found that the problems have gotten even worse since iOS 10.2 was released.

A Forbes contributor wrote about the issue in a recent blog post, and we’ve heard from several readers who say that their iPhones are affected. Impacted models range from the iPhone 6s all the way back to the iPhone 5, and the newly exacerbated issue presents itself in a few different ways. Phones are still shutting down when they reach 30%, but now users are also reporting that battery readings are getting stuck at a higher percentage. One user said his iPhone 6 sometimes sticks at around 50%, and then suddenly dives to 30% and shuts down.

Unfortunately, there’s currently no indication as to when Apple might finally fix the problem or expand its battery replacement program to include all impacted iPhone models.

