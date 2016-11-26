Save big on an unlocked iPhone 6s with this early Cyber Monday deal

Amazon has a number of solid early Cyber Monday 2016 deals cued up for you today (check them all out right here), but this iPhone sale has to be the star of the show on Saturday: you can save as much as $155 on an unlocked iPhone 6s with up to 128GB of storage. This big sale on refurbished iPhones is your perfect chance to get your hands on a smartphone that is still more powerful than just about any other device out there. Seriously, this year’s flagship Android phones still aren’t as fast as the iPhone 6s.

Looking for a sleek new smartphone for yourself or a loved one ahead of the holidays? Check out Amazon’s big iPhone 6s sale, which covers three different iPhone 6s models.

Here are some quick notes about the iPhone 6s, and about certified refurbished smartphones on Amazon:

A Certified Refurbished product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by a manufacturer or specialized third-party seller approved by Amazon. The product is backed by a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic brown or white box with generic accessories.

iPhone 6s is powered by the custom-designed 64-bit A9 chip.- delivers 70% more CPU performance

4.70-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 750 pixels by 1334 pixels at a PPI of 326

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth: v4.2, A2DP, LE, USB: v2.0, reversible connector, GPS: with A-GPS, GLONASS

Browser: HTML (Safari), Messaging: iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email

You can visit the main iPhone 6s sale page right here, or you’ll find direct links to each model below.

Apple iPhone 6s 16GB Unlocked GSM Smartphone - Rose Gold (Certifi…: $529.95

Apple iPhone 6s 64GB Unlocked GSM Smartphone - Space Gray (Certif…: $529.99

Apple iPhone 6S 128 GB Unlocked + GSM 4G LTE Smartphone w/12 MP C…: $679.95





