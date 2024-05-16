Save $400 on this Samsung 85-inch QLED TV for a limited time

Looking for an amazing quality TV for less? Best Buy is often the home of awesome TV deals, and right now you can save $400 on the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV. It usually costs $2,600, but today you can buy it for $2,200, saving a sizeable amount of cash. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

The first thing to know is that Samsung is one of the best TV brands out there so you can’t go wrong buying a Samsung TV. Its penchant is developing some of the best QLED TVs with the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV being one such highlight.

The Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV has a screen with Quantum Matrix with Mini LED technology. It has over 30 million pixels with a huge grid of Samsung’s Quantum Mini LEDs ensuring individual zones of light in your picture for a great image. It takes QLED technology and makes it even better. It also has Neo Quantum HDR+ which is an even better version of traditional HDR.

To ensure you get the best experience, Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling ensures that whatever you’re watching, it looks great with upgraded content every time. 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology and color validated by Pantone means that imagery looks incredible.

For sound, there’s Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ so that its AI Sound can track through action on screen and project it so it feels like it’s surrounding you in all the right ways. If you have a Samsung soundbar, you can use Q-Symphony 3.0 so that audio pairs beautifully with it.

Rounding off reasons why the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV is one of the best TVs for many people, it also has Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ which means that fast-moving action still looks super smooth whether you’re watching a movie or playing a game.

A fantastic TV in so many ways, the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV usually costs $2,600. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $2,200 meaning you save $400 off the regular price. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

