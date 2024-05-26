Save up to $1,150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra today

Tablets are great if you’re the sort of person who doesn’t want to lug around a laptop all the time and finds having a tablet an excellent alternative. If that’s the case and you want to use a tablet as a laptop replacement, then you’ll want to go for one of the best tablets on the market, such as the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Luckily, there’s a pretty substantial Memorial Day offer from Samsung that gives you a straight discount from $950 to $1,200, as well as up to $800 worth of trade-in credit. That means you could potentially get the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for as low as $150, assuming you trade in a high-end tablet, although you’re more likely to get half of that if yours is a couple of years old. Still, the original $250 discount plus another $400-$800 can be pretty substantial.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

When we originally reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, our conclusion was that it was a hard tablet to recommend, primarily because it was outrageously expensive, especially since the iPad Pro is cheaper. That said, with the discount and potential trade-in credit, the price isn’t so bad, and some of the other excellent features start to stand out, such as the truly massive 14.6-inch screen, which is bigger than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Of course, that does come with its own problem, which is that it’s pretty heavy to hold, especially for long periods, although if you use it with a case that has a stand, that issue can be substantially mitigated.

Another great thing about the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is that it has excellent performance, and while it won’t quite compete with something like the M2, it’s certainly up there in terms of power, especially for those who only want to deal with Android tablets. Another great thing is the truly massive 11,200 mAh battery that it comes with, making it perfect for those who want to use the tablet as their main work machine, especially since it should last you at least until the evening with heavy use and a full charge.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a tablet that can be a bit controversial; it’s heavy and expensive, but it comes with a lot of great perks and features. Luckily, the $250 discount that brings it down to $950, and potentially up to $800 off in trade-in credit, means that the only big downside is the weight, at which point it makes it much easier to decide if it’s for you or not. If it’s not, well, there are a lot of other great tablet deals you can take advantage of.

Buy Now