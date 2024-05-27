Savanna Schools receive technology grant

May 27—The Oklahoma Educational Technology Trust announced the 21 schools selected to receive grants for the 2024-2025 school year.

Established to provide the latest technologies and teacher training to Oklahoma schools, OETT, administered by Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, is awarding each of the 21 schools with $40,000 to purchase new technology equipment. Additionally, each school will receive professional development through OETT's partnership with the K20 Center at the University of Oklahoma.

The K20 Center's technology specialists will provide monthly support at each school to foster authentic integration of technology.

Each school will use the funds to purchase items including, but not limited to, Apple iPads, Google Chromebooks, esports equipment, various robotics and virtual reality equipment.

"We believe that access to technology is not a privilege, but a necessity for all students to succeed in today's world," said Teresa Rose, Communities Foundation of Oklahoma Executive Director. "By OETT providing these grants, we hope to bridge the digital divide and support and empower students to reach their full potential."

"The K20 Center is excited to partner with this year's grantee schools as they incorporate new technology into their school communities," said K20. "Students from OETT schools develop digital literacy skills that will prepare them for the future job market, and create a classroom environment that fosters creativity, collaboration and critical thinking."

The 21 schools receiving grants for the 2024-2025 school year are:

1. Alva High School, Alva, OK

2. Anderson Elementary School, Sand Springs, OK

3. Bethany High School, Bethany, OK

4. Cherokee Elementary School, Cherokee, OK

5. Coalgate High School, Colgate, OK

6. Ft. Gibson High School, Ft. Gibson, OK

7. Ft. Gibson Middle School, Ft. Gibson, OK

8. Glenpool High School, Glenpool, OK

9. Glenpool Middle School, Glenpool, OK

10. Howe Elementary School, Howe, OK

11. McLoud Early Childhood Center, McLoud, OK

12. McLoud Junior High School, McLoud, OK

13. Moore Central Junior High, Moore, OK

14. Moore High School, Moore, OK

15. North Rock Creek Elementary, Shawnee, OK

16. North Rock Creek High School, Shawnee, OK

17. Okeene High School, Okeene, OK

18. Pioneer Technology Center, Ponca City, OK

19. Quapaw Middle School, Quapaw, OK

20. Savanna Public Schools (D), Savanna, OK

21. Washington Early Childhood Center, Alva, OK