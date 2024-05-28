'Satellite train' visible in Florida night skies this past week

An iPhone 13 Pro image of Starlink "satellite train" flying west to east over the Ocala National Forest. Exposure delay caused dotted line effect, but the satellites more closely resembled shiny dots like stars.

OCALA NATIONAL FOREST — On May 27, SpaceX launched the 169th batch of 23 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation. The mission was said to boost the total number of Starlink satellites launched to 6,528 units.

On certain nights, you can see satellites orbit overhead in a luminous parade. On May 27, the satellites flew south to west about 9:30 p.m. in north central Florida, but overcast skies made it challenging to view.

On Sunday night, May 26, the satellites emerged from the west and arced east overhead in a luminous display thanks to clear skies.

The "train" is unlike anything else that occurs on a typical night. Sci-fi fans might imagine at as a procession of alien ships visiting planet Earth.

A Starlink "satellite train" is seen in the skies over Pennsylvania shortly after dusk, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Gettysburg.

Why is the 'satellite train' visible to the naked eye?

The Federal Communications Commission granted a request by SpaceX to begin launching spacecraft for the company’s Starlink broadband network to a lower orbit than originally planned, despite protests by competitors. The decision for a first first batch of internet satellites from Cape Canaveral this past week, starting on May 23.

The regulatory commission approved SpaceX’s proposal to fly more than 1,500 of its Starlink satellites at an altitude of 341 miles, or 550 kilometers, instead of the 714-mile-high (1,150-kilometer) orbit originally planned.

Into the night: SpaceX launches Starlink satellites Sunday from Cape Canaveral, Florida

Officials told Spaceflight Now that the lower operating altitude for the first batch of Starlink satellites would help alleviate space debris concerns.

The company, founded by Elon Musk, said that if a Starlink relay station in the lower orbit fails, atmospheric drag will bring the satellite back to Earth within about five years, and most of the spacecraft will burn up during re-entry.

Check on FindStarlink.com to find out when the next "satellite train" will be chugging over your backyard in the coming weeks. There are also apps available for download with more interactive features.

