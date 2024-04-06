SARTA gets federal grant to install anti-collision equipment on 3 buses

CANTON − The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority said it and two other Ohio transit systems are part of a group that has received a $1.98 million federal grant to fund retrofitting buses with anti-collision technology.

SARTA said it with the federal funding will install equipment with "state-of-the-art collision avoidance technology" on three of its buses, using lidar, radar, cameras and sensors to detect and alert drivers of "potentially dangerous situations."

More: SARTA to buy its first electric buses and eight more that run on natural gas

Lidar is an acronym for light detection and ranging where the equipment fires a laser and measures the time for the light to return, allowing the equipment to detect objects that a bus could collide with.

Related: Passengers injured after SARTA buses collide in downtown Canton

The U.S. Department of Transportation provided the competitive grant to fund the six-month pilot project. It was one of 34 grants nationwide for fiscal year 2023 that the department announced March 14. SARTA and the two other transit agency recipients were the only grant recipients in Ohio. They call their project SMART Rider.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, established the SMART program and funded it with $100 million a year from 2022 to 2026. SMART stands for Strengthening, Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation. The grant program funds projects where transit agencies demonstrate the effectiveness of technology to "improve transportation, efficiency and safety," the department says.

The other two transit agencies in the Ohio group getting grant funds are the Butler County Regional Transit Authority near Cincinnati and the Western Reserve Transit Authority, which provides bus service in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The Ohio Transit Risk Pool, a cooperative of transit agencies that provides insurance coverage for SARTA and other agencies, is also listed as a grant recipient, SARTA said.

A statement by SARTA said at least one SARTA retrofitted bus will be a paratransit vehicle, which provides ride-by-appointment service for riders with disabilities and at least one SARTA retrofitted vehicle will be a larger fixed-route bus.

The vendor providing the TonyMax system equipment will be Perrone Robotics based in Charlottesville, Virginia. It's not clear the cost to install equipment on each vehicle.

The equipment will collect data on the effectiveness of the anti-collision technology "in urban, suburban and rural settings, in heavy and light traffic and in all weather conditions for six months," SARTA's statement said.

SARTA's CEO, Kirt Conrad, was quoted as saying in the statement, "Evaluating the effectiveness of the technology in real-world conditions is the primary goal of the project."

It's not clear when the SARTA vehicles will be retrofitted and when the six-month pilot project will begin. A message seeking additional comment was sent to Conrad.

“We’re very excited about the project because if the data demonstrates that the technology works as expected it could lead to its widespread and perhaps universal deployment in the United States,” Conrad said in SARTA's statement. “And that would bring us miles closer to achieving the goal of reducing the number of transit related injuries and deaths to zero.”

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. X formerly Twitter: @rwangREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: SARTA gets federal grant to install anti-collision equipment on 3 buses