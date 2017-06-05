San Francisco subpoenas records on Uber, Lyft driving practices

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - San Francisco's city attorney has issued subpoenas to ride-services firms Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] and Lyft Inc for records of driving practices, access for disabled passengers and whether certain neighborhoods are underserved.

The city and Uber are already also engaged in a legal fight over San Francisco's demands for drivers' names and addresses and comes at a time when Uber is beset by a host of other legal problems.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera said on Monday the subpoenas sought four years of records from the companies, which are based in San Francisco and have a combined estimated 45,000 drivers in the city.

