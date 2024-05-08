Samsung unveils its most affordable OLED TV yet, and it might use a panel from its biggest rival

Samsung has finally lifted the lid on its new entry-level OLED TV, the S85D. Ever since this elusive OLED broke cover on Samsung's 2024 TV lineup announcement, we've been eagerly awaiting details (or even a simple look at the design) and now that time has finally come.

The S85D is expected to be the first TV to be the first TV to benefit from Samsung and LG's five-year OLED panel supply deal, as unlike the S95D and S90D, this TV is expected to use a standard WOLED panel; not QD-OLED. This puts the S85D firmly in the sights of the excellent LG C4 OLED TV, and there is every possibility that they're both using the same LG Display-derived panel.

Instead of mentioning QD-OLED screen technology (created by Samsung Display), Samsung is placing an emphasis on "pure blacks and bright whites" and its Pantone-validated colour feature. It certainly seems to us like Samsung has dropped the Quantum Dots in favour of a traditional OLED panel, which is further supported by the more affordable price tag – more on that momentarily.

While this may be a step-down OLED TV in comparison to the rest of Samsung's range, the S85D does feature a few trickle-down features from the more expensive models. Samsung has outfitted it with the NQ4 AI Gen 2 processor that is also featured on the company's Neo QLED (Mini LED) TVs, and the ultra-slim design motif of the higher-end OLED TVs is also present here too.

Samsung is calling this a contour design, that is both "flowing" and "elegant" (its words, not ours), with a smooth, curved rear panel that features a stylish vertical linework pattern too. Unlike the other two OLED TVs in its range, Samsung has opted for a pair of feet sitting at either end of this unit, rather than a central pedestal design.

More commonplace Samsung characteristics include a stellar gaming spec – four HDMI 2.1 connections for 4K/120Hz gaming, VRR and ALLM support – and support for HDR10+. The latest version of the Tizen OS smart platform is also on board with Samsung's beefed-up Samsung TV Plus streaming channels and Xbox Cloud Gaming support. Dolby Vision is, as expected, not on the menu, but we've come to expect that at this point. It's not all bad news for Dolby though, as Dolby Atmos support is on board.

The S85D comes in three sizes, with the following prices attached. We're still awaiting word on UK availability, but it's available to order now in the US:

