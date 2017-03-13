Samsung Will Update Unlocked Galaxy Smartphones Monthly

Unlocked smartphones typically mean that you can get phone updates without having to wait for carrier approval. A new Samsung policy will more quickly bring updates to its unlocked Galaxy smartphones.

For Google Android users, getting regular security updates on your smartphone has always been a hurdle. But for owners of unlocked Samsung smartphones, the process will get easier soon.

Samsung customer service representatives confirmed that unlocked smartphones will immediately move to a monthly update release schedule, according to ZDNet.

"Due to various circumstances, we have been releasing security updates for unlocked (open) Galaxy devices in the U.S. on a quarterly basis,” Samsung said. “However, we have now resolved the challenges; and we are committed to releasing security updates for those devices on a monthly basis.”

Along with confirming the shift in update scheduling, Samsung also noted that the first update package is slated to come this month.

For Samsung, the update helps make up for what’s generally been a major blind spot for the company’s smartphones. While carrier-branded Samsung smartphones have still received updates — albeit at a slower pace — unlocked Samsung smartphones were previously on an irregular schedule.

ZDNet previously noted that Samsung’s unlocked smartphones received updates well behind its carrier smartphones thanks to its quarterly update release schedule. The slow updates even cancelled out one of the biggest upsides to purchasing an unlocked phone, since an unlocked phone traditionally means you can get updates right when Google — rather than a carrier, if you have a standard smartphone purchased through Verizon, AT&T or other major providers — approves them. Considering you also usually have to pay for the entire smartphone at once when you buy it unlocked, the sluggish update schedule was a justifiable headache for Samsung owners.

Still, the new update schedule should be a plus for Samsung unlocked smartphone owners who want to make sure their phones remain updated and secure. With the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Edge coming on April, the news will also be an benefit for future owners who want an unlocked version.

