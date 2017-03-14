The Samsung TV That Looks Like A Piece Of Art Will Be Out This Spring

The Samsung Frame is designed to look like a piece of art but it an actual TV ... with a release date soon.

Televisions can really disrupt the design flow in a room, and sometimes make a room seem less formal, but Samsung’s Frame is aiming to change that.

The new Samsung Frame TV that is disguised as a piece of art will be released this Spring, Samsung announced Tuesday at a Global Launch event in Paris. When you turn the TV off, you can opt to put it in “Art Mode,” meaning instead of fading to a black screen it will display a piece of custom art.

Whether you want a landscape, an architecture photo or drawings to fit in with your room Samsung's got you covered. The TV will come with more than 100 art options in ten different categories of art. The ample choice also means it can be set to match any room so there’s no need to worry about it fitting in if you paint or mix up the theme of your living space.

Samsung says the TV will also come with a stand as well as a seamless wall mouth that leaves virtually no room between the screen and the wall, and will have interchangeable bezels, or the covers that frame the screen.

Details like price, app compatibility, “smart” features, and plug and outlets have yet to be released.

