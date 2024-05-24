Get this Samsung tablet for under $100 for Memorial Day

While some of the best tablets can compete with budget laptops in terms of what they can do, that performance comes at a cost that some folks might not need. If you just want something simple for streaming or reading, you don’t need to grab the best of the best, and something like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is perfect for that. Not only is it budget-friendly, but it also has a great early Memorial Day deal on it from Walmart that brings the price down even further. While it usually goes for $159, Walmart is discounting it down to just $99, saving you a whopping $60 in the process.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may not be the best of devices, there’s a lot to love about it, such as the fact that you get a pretty solid 8.7-inch for less than $100. It does run a lower 1340 x 800 resolution, but that’s not too bad on a smaller screen where you likely won’t notice it; plus, it does mean you use less bandwidth to stream content. Interestingly, it also has a fingerprint reader, which is pretty rare on more budget-friendly devices but makes opening and closing the tablet pretty easy.

In terms of storage, you don’t really get a lot, only 32GBs, but you can upgrade that with a MicroSD, so it’s an easy problem to fix, especially if you take the $60 discount and use part of it to buy one. As for processing power, the Octa-Core CPU it comes with is very entry-level, so it will struggle to handle things like gaming, but for the more general day-to-day stuff, it’s perfectly fine. That same goes for the 3GB of RAM, which should be enough if you don’t push it with tons of tabs and apps open at the same time. It’s also worth noting that this version doesn’t come with cellular; it’s Wi-Fi only.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an excellent tablet if you want something budget-friendly for the basics, especially with the deal from Walmart knocking the price down to just $99. Of course, if you want something a bit more powerful, you could check out some of these other great tablet deals as well.

