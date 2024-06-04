Samsung quietly revealed the Galaxy Ring’s release date

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has yet to be released. However, Samsung has already taken legal action against the maker of the top-selling Oura Ring and accidentally revealed its release date in the process.

Samsung is boldly seeking a declaratory judgment in a U.S. district court to preempt any potential patent claims against the Galaxy Ring. In its petition, Samsung asserts that the Galaxy Ring incorporates “features common to virtually all smart rings.”

That same filing says Samsung plans to release the highly anticipated smart ring in the U.S. “in or around August.”

An August release date seems likely, especially considering when Samsung is expected to unveil the new product. Several rumors now indicate that Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Ring alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at an Unpacked event in Paris, France, on Wednesday, July 10th. Samsung could also use that event to reveal the Galaxy Watch 7.

The Galaxy Ring has been the subject of long-standing rumors. It was teased at Samsung’s last Unpacked event in January and revealed the ring in person at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) a month later.

Like the Oura Ring, the Galaxy Ring is expected to feature various health sensors to help users track their physical fitness and daily activities. The Samsung Ring is anticipated to be priced at around $300, similar to the Oura Ring. It may also take a page out of Oura’s book with a subscription model.

The Oura Ring isn’t the only smart ring on the market. Others include the Ultrahuman Ring Air and RingConn Smart Ring. However, the Oura Ring has generated the most attention over the years. It would make sense for Oura to fight Samsung in any way to protect its market share. Of course, it’s also within Samsung’s right to make moves of its own. Stay tuned.