Samsung Q-Series soundbars are up to $300 off

Buying from soundbar deals is the simplest and most cost-effective way of improving your home theater setup’s audio output, and Samsung is one of the most trusted brands in the space. If you’re already planning to buy one, you’re in luck because there are discounts available from Samsung for its Q-Series soundbars. There’s a $100 discount for the Samsung Q600C 3.1.2-channel soundbar, which brings its price down to $500 from $600, and a $300 discount for the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar, which lowers its price to $1,600 from $1,900. If you’re planning to use them with a Samsung TV, their Q-Symphony technology will allow the soundbar and the TV to operate as one for optimized audio. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested in either of these Samsung S-Series soundbars though, as the offers may expire at any moment.

2023 Samsung HW-Q600C.

If you don’t understand the numbers in the name of the Samsung Q600C 3.1.2-channel soundbar, our guide on how to buy a soundbar provides an explanation. The “3” means there are three channels — the standard left and right channels, plus a center channel for improved dialogue — the “1” means it comes with a subwoofer, which is a wireless subwoofer in this case, and the “2” means it has two dedicated drivers that fire up to the ceiling for Dolby Atmos surround sound. The soundbar features Adaptive Sound technology that analyzes content to boost the important audio, and Game Mode Pro that elevates the gaming experience.

2023 Samsung HW-Q990C.

For an even more cinematic experience, you should go for the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar, which sits on top of our roundup of the best soundbars. It’s got a whopping 11 channels, with the fourth to 11th channels dedicated to provide surround sound, a wireless subwoofer, and four dedicated drivers that fire up to the ceiling. In addition to everything that’s offered by the Samsung Q600C 3.1.2-channel soundbar, the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar features SpaceFit Sound Pro, which calibrates audio according to its environment; built-in voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa to accept voice commands; and support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 for easy connections with iOS devices.

