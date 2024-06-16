Samsung’s Q-Series soundbar setup has a $300 price cut this weekend

Soundbar deals have been some of the best AV promotions to take advantage of in the lead-up to Father’s Day, and this Samsung one is a markdown you don’t want to miss. For a limited time, the incredible Samsung 11.4.1 Q990C Soundbar is on sale for $1,600, which is $300 off the normal price of $1,900.

Why you should buy the Samsung 11.4.1 Q990C Soundbar

There’s a good chance you own a Samsung TV (we have an awesome list of Samsung TV deals too!), but if you purchased yours in the last couple of years, the Q990C soundbar and your Samsung QLED, QD-OLED, or traditional LED-LCD will be able to connect together wirelessly. While this isn’t the first time a soundbar has been able to do so, the advantage here is something called Q-Symphony. This combines all the drivers in the Q990C with the speakers on your Samsung TV. The end result: bigger and bolder audio, across a wider soundstage.

But that’s not all: The Q990C is able to decode both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats. If you’ve never experienced these codecs in action, let’s just say you’re in for one a mighty three-dimensional sound experience. From helicopters overhead to roaring dinosaurs in the background, you’ll hear audio in every single part of your room! Plus, the Q990C can be calibrated to match the acoustics of your AV space.

Additional features include Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility and hands-free Alexa. The former lets you beam audio and video to the Q990C from Apple devices, (your TV will need to be connected to the Q990C via HDMI) while the latter bodes well for those of us with Alexa-compatible smart home devices. Essentially, the Q990C becomes a smart speaker with Alexa running the show. Adjust lighting, thermostats, and security camera settings, or ask Alexa to make silly sounds!

This deal isn’t going to last forever though, so one should obtain the Samsung 11.4.1 Q990C Soundbar while there’s still time. Buy the Atmos system through Samsung and save $300 while the sale lasts! You should also check out some of these other great Samsung deals we found.

