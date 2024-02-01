Samsung’s latest Freestyle projector is at its lowest-ever price

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

The Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 portable projector.

If you want a premium portable projector in your arsenal, it will be tough to recommend anything other than the second-generation Samsung The Freestyle projector. It’s an even more tempting purchase right now because Samsung has slashed its original price of $800 with a $200 discount, which brings it down to its lowest-ever price so far of $600. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the savings disappear though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector

The second-generation Samsung The Freestyle projector is a smart theater that you can take with you wherever you go — whether that’s around your own home or outdoors. Just plug it in, place it in a spot that you like, and tilt it up to 180 degrees to project images as large as 100 inches on any wall or ceiling. It also offers some features found in the best projectors — auto leveling to keep the screen horizontal, auto focus for clear pictures, and auto keystone to ensure a 16:9 ratio, among others. The projector also comes with speakers that enable 360-degree sound, and access to streaming services so you can watch your favorite streaming shows.

The major upgrade in the second-generation Samsung The Freestyle projector from the first-generation Samsung The Freestyle projector is the addition of the Samsung Gaming Hub. The platform will allow you to play gamers from cloud streaming services directly through the projector, without the need to connect it to a console — all you have to do is to subscribe to the service of your choice and invest in a controller.

We expect that Samsung’s $200 discount for the second-generation Samsung The Freestyle projector will draw a lot of attention, as it pulls the price of the premium portable projector down to $600 from $800 in one of the best projector deals in the market. This is its cheapest price ever, which will give you amazing value if you proceed with the purchase. It’s actually highly recommended that you do that right now as the savings may be gone when you check back tomorrow, so don’t hesitate and buy the second-generation Samsung The Freestyle projector immediately while the offer is still online.

