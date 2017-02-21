Samsung Gear VR To Come With Own Controller

The next iteration of Samsung’s Gear VR headset might finally come with its own dedicated controller. The virtual reality peripheral was spotted in an FCC filing recently, giving very few hints on what it will actually be like.

The current iteration of the Samsung Gear VR comes with a touchpad on its right side. This is what allows users to navigate and control their smartphones while using the VR headset. The FCC filing describes a one-handed controller which will render the touchpad unnecessary and provide users with better control for apps and complex games.

Unfortunately, the FCC filing doesn’t show what the Gear VR controller would exactly look like. The one of the filings only included a rough sketch of the device’s rear view, as spotted by Galaxy Club. The controller’s overall shape is quite similar with Google’s Daydream controller, while it’s presumed that it will connect to the Gear VR headset via Bluetooth.

Gear Vr Controller More

There are already third-party controllers for the Gear VR headset, but this will be Samsung’s own first-party controller. This is possibly the company’s way of better competing with Google’s Daydream View headset which comes bundled with its own controller for just $79.

As for the new Gear VR, there’s also very little that’s known about the device. The new headset is said to come with the model number SM-R324 and that it will look very similar to the current version of the device. However, it’s front cover has been redesigned to accommodate the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, according to WinFuture editor Roland Quandt.

As for the release date, it’s currently being speculated that the Gear VR and the new controller might launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus during a special press event on March 29.

