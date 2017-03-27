Samsung Galaxy X vs. Google Pixel 2`

Google has confirmed that it will be refreshing its Pixel series lineup in 2017.

The year 2017 has already seen the launch of LG's high-end flagship, the G6, the Samsung Galaxy S8 launches Wednesday and the iPhone 8 is expected to launch in the fall. Two other flagships, equally worthy of attention, are expected launch later in the year — Samsung’s foldable device, the Samsung Galaxy X, and Google’s Pixel successor, the Pixel 2.

While Google confirmed March 3 that a Pixel 2 device is in the works, the existence of a Samsung Galaxy X is largely supported by rumors and Samsung’s recent patents. Both phones are expected to be premium devices with high-end features.

Let’s compare both and find out how they match up against each other.

Display

Both the Samsung Galaxy X and the Google Pixel 2 are expected to have different displays than their predecessors. The Pixel 2 is expected to have an edge-to-edge display which will provide the users with more screen area than what’s present on current devices. The Samsung Galaxy X is expected to have a foldable display mechanism — an inward folding display with two screens on opposite sides and a mechanical hinge with a screen in the middle. When spread out straight, it would have a tablet-like form factor.

Processor

Both devices could come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835. The current stock of the processor is reserved to cater to Samsung Galaxy S8 production, but since both the devices are expected to launch later in the year, both could possibly have the 10nm technology-based processor.

Camera

While no information is available about the camera on Google X, the Google Pixel 2 is expected to build on the success of its predecessor. The company is currently developing a camera technology for improving low-light performance of cameras, according to 9to5 Google.

AI-Voice Assistants

Both devices are expected to come with artificial intelligence based voice assistants. While the Samsung Galaxy X is expected to come with Bixby, the Google Pixel 2 is expected to come with an improved version of the Google Assistant.

OS

While the Samsung Galaxy X is expected to come with Android Nougat OS, the Google Pixel 2 is expected to be the first smartphone to come with the next iteration of Android – Android O.

Both smartphones are expected to be IP68 standard waterproof. While the Google Pixel 2 is expected to be priced at $649, the same as the Google Pixel, the Samsung Galaxy X is expected to be priced upward of $1,000.

