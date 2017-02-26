Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Book 10 and Galaxy Book 12: Everything you need to know

Samsung fans, prepare to be disappointed.

The company’s big MWC 2017 press conference is about to begin, but we met with Samsung last week and we already know everything the company plans to unveil on stage on Sunday in Barcelona. When the show is over in an hour or so, you will be disappointed. I’m not suggesting the three new devices Samsung is about to unveil are bad devices. In fact, quite the opposite: I’ve spent time with the brand new Galaxy Book 12, Galaxy Book 10 and Galaxy Tab S3, and they’re all impressive gadgets in their own right. But Samsung fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting one announcement in particular — the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ — and they’ll still be waiting once today’s press conference has come to a close.

It’s a shame, but it’s not entirely unexpected considering all of the leaks and rumors up to this point. Samsung isn’t expected to take the wraps off its new flagship smartphone duo until late March ahead of they’re April 21st release. In the meantime, you’ve got three fresh new Samsung devices to fawn over, and we’ll give you your first taste of the Galaxy Book 12, Galaxy Book 10 and Galaxy Tab S3 right here.

Samsung on Sunday unveiled not one, not two, but three brand new tablets. The first is a new high-end Android slate called the Galaxy Tab S3 that will go head to head with Apple’s iPad Pro. Rounding out the company’s new lineup for the first half of 2017 is the high-end Galaxy Book 12 and the mid-range Galaxy Book 10, two Windows 10 hybrid devices that marry the productivity and versatility of a laptop with the portability of a tablet.

Beginning with the Galaxy Tab S3, Samsung has undoubtedly turned up the heat on its hardware. This premium tablet features a design that is very similar to Samsung’s flagship smartphones. Glass front and back panels are fixed to a metal mid-frame, and the result is a device that feels just as high-end as an iPad.

The Galaxy Tab S3 is an Android 6.0 Marshmallow device (Why not Nougat? Good question) powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. The display is a QXGA AMOLED screen that measures 9.7 inches diagonally, and it’s absolutely stunning.

Other highlights from the specs include a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSDXC support up to 256GB (up to 2TB, really, but the largest available cards right now are 256GB), integrated 4G LTE connectivity, and a large 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging support and a USB Type-C connector.

