Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 And Galaxy Book Among New Tablet Line Up

Samsung announced several tablets at its Mobile World Congress press conference Sunday. The Galaxy Tab S3 is intended for the consumer space, while the Galaxy Book is intended for the enterprise space.

The Galaxy Tab S3 is the next iteration of Samsung’s premium tablet line, succeeding the Galaxy Tab S2, which released in September 2015. The Galaxy Tab S3 features a 9.7-inch 2048x1536 resolution display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chip, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with microSD expansion up to 256GB, a 13-megapixel autofocus camera and 5-megapixel front camera, a 6,000mAh battery with fast charging capability, USB-C, Android 7.0 Nougat and LTE Cat.6 connectivity. Software for the table includes Samsung Smart Switch, Samsung Notes, Air Command and Samsung Flow.

Tab S3_with White Book Cover More

Photo: Samsung

The Galaxy Book is the next iteration of the Galaxy TabPro S, which released in March 2016. The Windows 10 tablet comes in 10.6-inch and 12-inch display models, each hosting slightly different specs.

The Galaxy Book 10.6 features a Full HD (1920x1280) display, a 7th Gen Intel CoreTM m3 processor, while the Galaxy Book 12 features a QHD (2160x1440) display and a 7th Gen Intel CoreTM i5 processor.

Both tablets feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB internal storage options with microSD expansion up up to 256GB; however, the Galaxy Book 10.6 features eMMC internal storage, while the Galaxy Book 12 includes a SSD storage.

The Galaxy Book 10.6 features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and the Galaxy Book 12 features a 13-megapixel autofocus main camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Galaxy Book 10.6 features a 30.4W battery and the Galaxy Book 12 features a 39.04W battery. Both include fast charging abilities and a 10-hour battery life.

Both tablets run Windows 10 and include LTE Cat.6 connectivity and Samsung Notes, Air Command, Samsung Flow software.

