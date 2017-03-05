Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. Google Pixel 2

Google confirmed Friday that a new Pixel device would launch in 2017 with a similar price tag as the previous one.

It is confirmed — a Pixel successor will be released in 2017. Google’s flagship device will face competition from the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S8, Apple’s iPhone 8 and LG’s G6.

But the device’s main rival in the market will definitely be the Galaxy S8. Both companies will have a lot to prove with their devices. While the Galaxy S8 is Samsun's first major device post the Galaxy Note 7 scandal, the Pixel 2 — as it is expected to be called — is Google’s chance to build on the initial success of the Pixel device. It also presents a chance for Google to improve on the hardware and software flaws that the device suffered from despite its initial success.

Let’s see how the two devices stack up against each other in terms of specs:

Performance

Both the Google Pixel 2 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 are expected to come with a 10nm technology based Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. While Samsung has the entire supply of the processor reserved for the S8, which is expected to launch in March or April, the Google Pixel 2 is expected to release in October 2017, there is a fair chance that the company gets its hands on the processor.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come in 5-inch and 6-inch models, while Pixel series 2 is also expected to have a similar lineup. While the edge-to-edge display for the Samsung Galaxy S8 is mostly confirmed, according to Pocket Lint, if Google wants to compete with the major flagships in the market, it will have to endow its Pixel 2 device with one. While Samsung is expected to go for a display-embedded fingerprint sensor for the S8, Google is expected to continue with the rear-mounted one on the current Pixel device.

Camera

According to Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come with a dual-camera setup comprising of a 12-megapixel camera sensor accompanied by a 13-megapixel one, which will help create a better depth of field in images.

Google will have much to build on for its Google Pixel 2 handset since its current device has been rated as the best smartphone camera yet by DxO Mark. According to 9to5 Google, the company is currently developing a camera lens, which could have an improved low-light condition performance.

In addition to this, both devices are also expected to have waterproof bodies. While Samsung already espouses the standard in its existing device – the Samsung Galaxy S7, Google is expected to endow its Pixel 2 device with either an IP67 or IP68 certified body, according to Trusted Reviews.

While the Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to have a price tag of $899, the Google Pixel 2 is expected to be launched later in October at $649.

