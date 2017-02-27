Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Leak In New Videos, Photos

Because Samsung focused on showcasing its Galaxy Tab S3 and Galaxy Book tablets at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, many of its loyal consumers and fans have become more eager to know more about its rumored Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Thankfully, new leaks arrived this Monday to quench the thirst of techies in search for vital information about what Apple’s biggest rival is planning to launch this March 29.

On various social media platforms, many materials featuring the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have surfaced out of nowhere. The leaks were mostly shared online by Chinese tipsters who are helping in building up the hype over the Android handsets. Video leaks that landed on Chinese microblogging site Sina Weibo managed to crawl their way to YouTube. On the other hand, photo leaks from Chinese insiders found their way to Twitter.

In a video originally posted on Weibo but was uploaded on YouTube by Slashleaks, the Galaxy S8 and its bigger brother, the S8+, could be seen next to each other. Both noticeably sport LG G6-looking front panels because of the interesting screen-to-body ratio that makes more room for the display and minimizes bezels on all sides. Very evident in the clip is how the sides of the phone is curved to make it seem bezel-less.

The same video shows the Galaxy S8 rocking what seems like a minimally tweaked TouchWiz launcher of the Galaxy S7. For example, instead of the rectangular shaped Search bar, the one shown on the S8’s screen has curved corners. As for the Galaxy S8+, it is initially shown with the Always-on display, but eventually the leaker launches the Google Search home screen. Unfortunately, there is no way to confirm the printed monikers at the back of the devices, for both have back covers in the video.

In another video that was also uploaded on YouTube by MobileFunTV, the Galaxy S8’s onboard keyboard is showcased. It does not tell us new things about the keyboard, but it confirms the inclusion of predictive text as one of its features. A close-up scene in the hands-on video also shows the rounded or curved corners of the screen.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Geskin, who describes himself as someone who makes realistic renders based off of leaks and rumors, recently got hold of some Galaxy S8 pics and shared them on Twitter. One of the pics reveals that the sim card tray is now situated at the top, while the bottom is home to the headphone jack, the charging port, microphone and speaker grille. Another snap shows the S8 and the S8+ side by side, while another simply presents the back of the device that is still covered by a black case. Based on the last photo, the new flagship could indeed sport the fingerprint scanner in a weird location next to the primary camera lens.

In a very recent tweet, Geskin also shared formal renders of the Galaxy S8 and the S8+. This time, the photos do appear official as they present the phones next to each other with their screens are on. Another snap, on the contrary, just shows the flagship devices facing front and facing back. Very noticeable in the latter is the “Tuned by AKG” words at the bottom to indicate the presence of quality audio technology in the handset. On the upper half of the device’s back is the Samsung branding and just above it are the flash, the back camera lens and what seems to be the migrated home button with fingerprint scanner.

Photo: YouTube/AngelHomeLife



