Samsung Galaxy S8 Rundown Based On Leaks And Rumors

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be official in less than 48 hours and rumors and leaks have painted a detailed look of the device. The Galaxy S8 comes on the heels of the Galaxy Note 7 discontinuation, and with its missteps still looming, Samsung hopes to put its best foot forward with the Galaxy S8.

So far the smartphone promises a sleek, revamped design, additional biometrics and an introduction to onboard artificial intelligence. Samsung is also expected to reveal new auxiliary products, which will work with the Galaxy S8.

After having to wait an extra month for the smartphone to be unveiled, here’s what consumers can expect for the Galaxy S8.

Display

The Galaxy S8 display is expected to be very interesting. Samsung may release two models, a Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, and both models may feature the manufacturer’s signature dual-edge curved display. Taking a tip from Apple’s playbook, Samsung may be moving away from releasing one flat device and one curved device. The smartphone maker may be moving toward outfitting all of its flagship smartphones with curved displays. This started with the Galaxy Note 7, which was released by itself with a dual-edge display instead of as a flat device alongside a second curved display, Edge branded option.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to feature a 5.8-inch Quad HD display, while the Galaxy S8 Plus is expected to feature a 6.2-inch Quad HD display. The models are also expected to feature no home button and thin bezels to allow for a large display on a small frame.

Design

Samsung opting to remove the home button from the Galaxy S8 is intended to usher in a new era in smartphone design. Reports indicate that despite their giant displays, the Galaxy S8 may likely have a size similar frame than the Galaxy E7 Edge, while the Galaxy S8 Plus may have a size similar to the Galaxy Note 7. A recent leak pegs the Galaxy S8 dimensions at 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm, while the Galaxy S7 Edge dimensions are 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7 mm.

In addition to a series of image leaks showcasing the entire Galaxy S8 design, Samsung has also teased the general design of its new smartphones. The home button removal has pushed the Galaxy S8 fingerprint scanner to the back of the device. While this is a common design aspect for other Android handset makers, it's a first for a Samsung flagship. The fingerprint scanner is located on the upper right side of the handset next to the camera module, according to leaks.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to maintain old features such as a non-removable battery and a microSD slot. After its introduction on the Galaxy Note 7, the Galaxy S8 is also expected to feature a USB-C port, in addition to retaining its 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy S8 may also come in a host of color options, including Black, White, Silver, Gold, Orchid Gray and Violet Blue.

Specifications

The Galaxy S8 will likely feature the latest mobile processors, including the Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chips. Recent benchmarks have shown how the Galaxy S8 performs with these chips and also potentially confirms a number of hardware specifications, including display resolution, memory and camera specs.

The Galaxy S8 may feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. While 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage are expected to be the standard memory capacities for the Galaxy S8, the device may also come with a special 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model in specific markets.

Performance benchmarks suggest a Full HD (1080 x 2220) resolution for the Galaxy S8. However, rumors suggest Samsung may set a Full HD resolution as the device’s standard and users may be able to increase the resolution to Quad HD (2960 x 1440) within its settings.

Recent rumors suggest the Galaxy S8 may include a 3,000mAh battery and the Galaxy S8 Plus a 3,500mAh battery. Other rumors have suggested 3,250mAh and 3,750mAh cells. Overall, Samsung is expected to outfit the Galaxy S8 with lower battery capacities as to not power exert the handsets.

Software

The Galaxy S8 is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which is one of the more recent versions of Google’s current software. In particular, this may bring Google Daydream VR support for to the Galaxy S8.

Samsung’s proprietary interface is expected to include virtual navigation keys (recent applications and back) on the Galaxy S8 display instead of capacitive keys. Older handsets have capacities keys located within the device’s lower bezel.

