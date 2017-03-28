Samsung Galaxy S8 Rundown Based On Leaks And Rumors

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be official in less than 48 hours and rumors and leaks have painted a detailed look of the device. The Galaxy S8 comes on the heels of the Galaxy Note 7 discontinuation, and with its missteps still looming, Samsung hopes to put its best foot forward with the Galaxy S8.
So far the smartphone promises a sleek, revamped design, additional biometrics and an introduction to onboard artificial intelligence. Samsung is also expected to reveal new auxiliary products, which will work with the Galaxy S8.
After having to wait an extra month for the smartphone to be unveiled, here’s what consumers can expect for the Galaxy S8.
Display
The Galaxy S8 display is expected to be very interesting. Samsung may release two models, a Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, and both models may feature the manufacturer’s signature dual-edge curved display. Taking a tip from Apple’s playbook, Samsung may be moving away from releasing one flat device and one curved device. The smartphone maker may be moving toward outfitting all of its flagship smartphones with curved displays. This started with the Galaxy Note 7, which was released by itself with a dual-edge display instead of as a flat device alongside a second curved display, Edge branded option.
The Galaxy S8 is expected to feature a 5.8-inch Quad HD display, while the Galaxy S8 Plus is expected to feature a 6.2-inch Quad HD display. The models are also expected to feature no home button and thin bezels to allow for a large display on a small frame.
Design
Samsung opting to remove the home button from the Galaxy S8 is intended to usher in a new era in smartphone design. Reports indicate that despite their giant displays, the Galaxy S8 may likely have a size similar frame than the Galaxy E7 Edge, while the Galaxy S8 Plus may have a size similar to the Galaxy Note 7. A recent leak pegs the Galaxy S8 dimensions at 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm, while the Galaxy S7 Edge dimensions are 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7 mm.
In addition to a series of image leaks showcasing the entire Galaxy S8 design, Samsung has also teased the general design of its new smartphones. The home button removal has pushed the Galaxy S8 fingerprint scanner to the back of the device. While this is a common design aspect for other Android handset makers, it's a first for a Samsung flagship. The fingerprint scanner is located on the upper right side of the handset next to the camera module, according to leaks.
The Galaxy S8 is expected to maintain old features such as a non-removable battery and a microSD slot. After its introduction on the Galaxy Note 7, the Galaxy S8 is also expected to feature a USB-C port, in addition to retaining its 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Galaxy S8 may also come in a host of color options, including Black, White, Silver, Gold, Orchid Gray and Violet Blue.
Specifications
The Galaxy S8 will likely feature the latest mobile processors, including the Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chips. Recent benchmarks have shown how the Galaxy S8 performs with these chips and also potentially confirms a number of hardware specifications, including display resolution, memory and camera specs.
The Galaxy S8 may feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. While 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage are expected to be the standard memory capacities for the Galaxy S8, the device may also come with a special 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model in specific markets.
Performance benchmarks suggest a Full HD (1080 x 2220) resolution for the Galaxy S8. However, rumors suggest Samsung may set a Full HD resolution as the device’s standard and users may be able to increase the resolution to Quad HD (2960 x 1440) within its settings.
Recent rumors suggest the Galaxy S8 may include a 3,000mAh battery and the Galaxy S8 Plus a 3,500mAh battery. Other rumors have suggested 3,250mAh and 3,750mAh cells. Overall, Samsung is expected to outfit the Galaxy S8 with lower battery capacities as to not power exert the handsets.
Software
The Galaxy S8 is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which is one of the more recent versions of Google’s current software. In particular, this may bring Google Daydream VR support for to the Galaxy S8.
Samsung’s proprietary interface is expected to include virtual navigation keys (recent applications and back) on the Galaxy S8 display instead of capacitive keys. Older handsets have capacities keys located within the device’s lower bezel.
With both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus featuring dual-edge curved displays, both devices are expected to include Samsung’s edge panel. These panels are activated when users swipe
The apps edge serves as a shortcut screen for commonly used applications. The tasks edge is a quick route to access actions such as setting a time or creating a memo. The people edge allows users to set their top five favorite contacts in an easy access area. The news edge gives a general rundown on the top four news reports for different tops, such as technology and business and entertainment
Camera
Camera specs may include a 12-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front-facing camera, both with f/1.7 aperture, which is fairly standard for Samsung. Some rumors have suggested the device may have a dual-lens camera; however, these have largely been refuted. Reports now connect such a feature with the Galaxy Note 8.
Samsung may also bring back some camera features, which were originally introduced on the Galaxy Note 7. This could include a completely revamped camera application with a gestures mechanism that allows users to swipe their screen to switch between the front and rear camera.
New Features
In addition to a fingerprint sensor, the Galaxy S8 is expected to feature an iris scanner, much like the Galaxy Note 7.
Samsung is also expected to introduce its own AI assistant feature, called Bixby. It will be akin to Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa. Reports indicate the Galaxy S8 will feature a physical button dedicated to Bixby.
Samsung is also expected to introduce a PC workstation accessory called Samsung DeX, which is similar to Microsoft Continuum. The DeX workstation allows users to connect their Galaxy S8 handset to a computer and project their Android interface onto a PC in a Windows-like setup.
Release Date
Samsung is hosting an Unpacked event in New York March 29, where the Galaxy S8 is expected to be unveiled. There have been several preorders and release date suggested for the Galaxy S8. The device may be available for preorder as early as April 7 in select markets, such as Korea. Other markets may open preorders between April 10 and 13, while the device may be available in stores on either April 21 or April 28.
Price and Availability
Several price rumors have surfaced for the Galaxy S8 in various markets. However, the most plausible have been the possible U.K. price of €799 for the Galaxy S8 and €899 for the Galaxy S8 Plus. These prices convert to about $858 for the Galaxy S8 and $965 for the Galaxy S8 Plus; however, currency does not typically convert directly from market to market. U.S. customers can likely expect to pay about $799 for the Galaxy S8 and $899 for the Galaxy S8 Plus. These figures are similar to launch prices for the Galaxy S7 Edge and the Galaxy Note 7.
