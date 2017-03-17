Samsung Galaxy S8 Outscores The iPhone In Leaked Performance Test

We’ve seen various speculation and rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone and the latest leak hints at the S8’s internal specifications.

In performance benchmark Geekbench’s database, test scores entries appeared Thursday for the international version of the Galaxy S8 via Boy Genius Report. Geekbench is a program used to evaluate the internal performance of devices like smartphones, tablets and laptops.

In the first test, the S8 put up respective single-core and multi-core test scores of 1,913 and 6,119 points. In the second test, the S8 had scores of 1,978 and 6,375 points. As BGR points out, the S8’s single-core score is noticeably behind Apple’s iPhone. On average, the iPhone 7 scores around 3,400 points in Geekbench’s single-core test.

However, the S8’s multi-core test scores beat the iPhone 7 by similar margins, as the iPhone only scores around the 5,700-point range. While, as BGR notes, the international version of the S8 differs from the U.S. version in that it uses Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor, the Exynos is expected to have comparable performance to the Snapdragon 835 used for the U.S. market. The S8’s on-paper victory is an upside for Samsung, though it remains to be seen how it’ll translate to real-world performance.

The Galaxy S8 will come in standard S8 and S8 Edge versions that feature different screen sizes. Internally, the device will be anchored around the 2,960 x 2,400-pixel display and, along with the Snapdragon 835 processor, features a 3,500 mAh battery. The new Galaxy smartphone is slated to be formally announced in late March in advance of an April release.

