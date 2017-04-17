Samsung Galaxy S8 Battery Survives Slicing, Stabbing

The Samsung Galaxy S8 might be Samsung’s flagship device for 2017 and might even have opened to good response, but after the Note 7 explosions last year, Samsung users may be a little wary about the new Galaxy S8 devices.

While Samsung has made no announcement about the battery technology it used in the Galaxy S8, some rumors have previously indicated that the company could have used LG’s battery design, which has thermal pipe with a gaseous liquid inside the battery to avoid it from exploding.

YouTubers “What’s Inside” and “JerryRigEverything” tested out how the device worked in a video they posted last Tuesday.

While cutting through the smartphone with an electric saw, they actually nicked the battery. Generally, when someone tries slice through lithium-ion batteries, they tend to explode or at least give out sparks. In this case, the battery did not do that, but instead swelled up. The battery just started leaking some transparent liquid, when it was stabbed with a cutting knife. Once again, general lithium-ion batteries aren’t so durable and explode when put through such treatment.

What happened in this case, illustrates that Samsung has actually learnt its lessons from the Note 7 explosions. Defective batteries were the main reason behind the device explosions, according to the company’s own investigations. The Note 7 crisis brought out the fact that smartphones could easily become volatile and potentially explosive materials, if the batteries are not properly taken care of.

The fact that the company could improve its battery in such a short period after the Note 7 crisis shows that the company probably already had better battery technology under its aegis, when the Note 7 crisis happened. The fact that S8’s battery doesn’t explode easily might help Samsung reinstate consumers’ trust in the Note series, especially with its upcoming device, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is expected to release in September.

