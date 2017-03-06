Samsung Galaxy S8 April 28 Availability Expected

Based on the leaked Geekbench results for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, it is a powerful smartphone. However, it does not surpass Apple's iPhone 7 Plus and the Huawei Mate 9 when it comes down to its core test results.

There may be some mystery remaining to when the Galaxy S8 will be released to the market. While longstanding rumors suggest an April 21 release date for the 2017 flagship, a new report from Venturebeat suggests the device may not hit stores April 28.

A source told the publication there is no clear reasoning behind the possible launch shift, but Samsung could simply be proceeding with caution in the wake of the Galaxy Note 8 fiasco. A rushed development and launch of the short-lived 2016 flagship has haunted the manufacturer. Samsung already pushed the Galaxy S8 unveiling from its usual time during Mobile World Congress in February, to a standalone Unpacked event in New York March 29.

However, reports from the Korea Herald indicate Samsung showcased the Galaxy S8 privately to partners during Mobile World Congress last week and that the device was received favorably.

Rumors also suggest Samsung be begin offering the Galaxy S8 for preorder April 10. Prior rumors suggested an April 13 preorder date.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 price may start at $849 at launch while a larger Galaxy S8 Plus model may start at $900. Samsung is expected to release device with 64GB of internal storage; however, there may also be a 128GB storage model, which would be even more expensive.

Specs for the device may include 5.7-inch and 6.2-inch curved display models, Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processing chips, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, a 12-megapixel camera main camera, a 8-megapixel front camera and Android Nougat, 4G LTE connectivity, IP68 dust and water resistance, an iris scanner, Samsung Knox, Samsung Pay, wireless charging and AKG headphones.

