Samsung Galaxy S8 256GB Variant Coming?

The South Korean company may adopt the same strategy as Apple iPhone 7 for its upcoming device and release a 256GB version.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is likely to be launched at MWC 2017, and the company may release a 256GB version of the Galaxy S7 successor, a move reminiscent of Apple’s iPhone 7 strategy.

The Galaxy S8 will be Samsung’s next flagship smartphone and is expected to feature a major redesign of the handset. Rumors say the device will have a pressure-sensitive display, larger display variants and obliterate the existing home button.

Now a new rumor suggests the smartphone may come in a 256GB version — a shift in the strategy from the Galaxy S7, which came in 32/64GB variants and offered external memory support up to 256GB. Aping Apple’s strategy — iPhone 7 comes in 32GB, 128 and 256GB versions, but without a memory card slot — Samsung may bump the inbuilt storage of its device to 256GB.

Currently, there is no word on whether the device would still feature a microSD slot, or how much inbuilt memory the lowest variant will have. Techtastic reported the device will come with 6GB RAM, compared to 4GB RAM on the Galaxy S7. In terms of processors, the device is expected to come in two versions — an Exynos chipset and a Snapdragon 835 one.

