Samsung Galaxy S7 And Galaxy S8 Price And Specs Comparison

The weeks before a Samsung flagship launch are extremely interesting. The manufacturer is still promoting its current premium smartphones, while rumors circulate about the upcoming device. It all makes for good press for the company.

The Galaxy S8 is remains unconfirmed, but countless rumors paint vivid picture about the device’s specs and features. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S7 is now starting to see price drops, which may make it more appealing to consumers ahead of the Galaxy S8 release date.

Is it better to buy the Galaxy S7 now or wait a few weeks for the Galaxy S8? Here’s a comparison of Samsung’s 2016 and 2017 spring flagship smartphones, based on Galaxy S7 specs and Galaxy S8 rumors. Details about the Galaxy S7 Edge and the rumored Galaxy S8 Plus are also included.

Display

Samsung Galaxy S7: 5.1-inch Quad HD / 5.5-inch Quad HD dual-edge



Samsung Galaxy S8: 5.8-inch Quad HD dual-edge / 6.2-inch Quad HD dual-edge



Processor

Samsung Galaxy S7: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 / Exynos 8890



Samsung Galaxy S8: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 / Exynos 8895



RAM

Samsung Galaxy S7: 4GB of RAM



Samsung Galaxy S8: 4GB of RAM



Internal Storage

Samsung Galaxy S7: 32GB and 64GB; MicroSD expansion up to 256GB



Samsung Galaxy S8: 64GB and 128GB (possibly); MicroSD expansion up to 256GB



Camera

Samsung Galaxy S7: 12-megapixel rear, 5-megapixel front



Samsung Galaxy S8: 12-megapixel rear (dual-lens possible), 8-megapixel front



Battery

Samsung Galaxy S7: 3,000 mAh / 3,600mAh



Samsung Galaxy S8: 3,250mAh / 3,750mAh or 3,000mAh battery / 3,500mAh



Charging

Samsung Galaxy S7: Quick charge 3.0, wireless charging



Samsung Galaxy S8: Quick charge 4.0, fast wireless charging



Power

Samsung Galaxy S7: Micro USB



Samsung Galaxy S8: USB-C



OS

Samsung Galaxy S7: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (native) / Android 7.0 Nougat (update)



Samsung Galaxy S8: Android 7.0 Nougat (native)



Resistance

Samsung Galaxy S7: IP68 water and dust resistant



Samsung Galaxy S8: IP68 water and dust resistant



Special Sensors

Samsung Galaxy S7: Fingerprint



Samsung Galaxy S8: Fingerprint, Iris or Facial recognition



Price

Samsung Galaxy S7: $649 / $769 (carrier / retailer dependent)



Samsung Galaxy S8: $849 / $950



Release Date

Samsung Galaxy S7: Available now



Samsung Galaxy S8: March 29 (unveiling), April 21-28 (market release)



Colors

Samsung Galaxy S7: black, glossy black, white, gold, silver, pink, blue



Samsung Galaxy S8: violet, gray, red, blue, pink, silver, gold, black, white



