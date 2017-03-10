Samsung Galaxy S7 And Galaxy S8 Price And Specs Comparison

The weeks before a Samsung flagship launch are extremely interesting. The manufacturer is still promoting its current premium smartphones, while rumors circulate about the upcoming device. It all makes for good press for the company.
The Galaxy S8 is remains unconfirmed, but countless rumors paint vivid picture about the device’s specs and features. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S7 is now starting to see price drops, which may make it more appealing to consumers ahead of the Galaxy S8 release date.
Is it better to buy the Galaxy S7 now or wait a few weeks for the Galaxy S8? Here’s a comparison of Samsung’s 2016 and 2017 spring flagship smartphones, based on Galaxy S7 specs and Galaxy S8 rumors. Details about the Galaxy S7 Edge and the rumored Galaxy S8 Plus are also included.
Display
Samsung Galaxy S7: 5.1-inch Quad HD / 5.5-inch Quad HD dual-edge
Samsung Galaxy S8: 5.8-inch Quad HD dual-edge / 6.2-inch Quad HD dual-edge
Processor
Samsung Galaxy S7: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 / Exynos 8890
Samsung Galaxy S8: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 / Exynos 8895
RAM
Samsung Galaxy S7: 4GB of RAM
Samsung Galaxy S8: 4GB of RAM
Internal Storage
Samsung Galaxy S7: 32GB and 64GB; MicroSD expansion up to 256GB
Samsung Galaxy S8: 64GB and 128GB (possibly); MicroSD expansion up to 256GB
Camera
Samsung Galaxy S7: 12-megapixel rear, 5-megapixel front
Samsung Galaxy S8: 12-megapixel rear (dual-lens possible), 8-megapixel front
Battery
Samsung Galaxy S7: 3,000 mAh / 3,600mAh
Samsung Galaxy S8: 3,250mAh / 3,750mAh or 3,000mAh battery / 3,500mAh
Charging
Samsung Galaxy S7: Quick charge 3.0, wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy S8: Quick charge 4.0, fast wireless charging
Power
Samsung Galaxy S7: Micro USB
Samsung Galaxy S8: USB-C
OS
Samsung Galaxy S7: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (native) / Android 7.0 Nougat (update)
Samsung Galaxy S8: Android 7.0 Nougat (native)
Resistance
Samsung Galaxy S7: IP68 water and dust resistant
Samsung Galaxy S8: IP68 water and dust resistant
Special Sensors
Samsung Galaxy S7: Fingerprint
Samsung Galaxy S8: Fingerprint, Iris or Facial recognition
Price
Samsung Galaxy S7: $649 / $769 (carrier / retailer dependent)
Samsung Galaxy S8: $849 / $950
Release Date
Samsung Galaxy S7: Available now
Samsung Galaxy S8: March 29 (unveiling), April 21-28 (market release)
Colors
Samsung Galaxy S7: black, glossy black, white, gold, silver, pink, blue
Samsung Galaxy S8: violet, gray, red, blue, pink, silver, gold, black, white
