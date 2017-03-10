Samsung Galaxy S7 And Galaxy S8 Price And Specs Comparison

In order to fill the hole left by the Galaxy Note 7 for this holiday season, a new color for the Galaxy S7 will be introduced next month.

The weeks before a Samsung flagship launch are extremely interesting. The manufacturer is still promoting its current premium smartphones, while rumors circulate about the upcoming device. It all makes for good press for the company.

The Galaxy S8 is remains unconfirmed, but countless rumors paint vivid picture about the device’s specs and features. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S7 is now starting to see price drops, which may make it more appealing to consumers ahead of the Galaxy S8 release date.

Is it better to buy the Galaxy S7 now or wait a few weeks for the Galaxy S8? Here’s a comparison of Samsung’s 2016 and 2017 spring flagship smartphones, based on Galaxy S7 specs and Galaxy S8 rumors. Details about the Galaxy S7 Edge and the rumored Galaxy S8 Plus are also included.

Display

Samsung Galaxy S7: 5.1-inch Quad HD / 5.5-inch Quad HD dual-edge

Samsung Galaxy S8: 5.8-inch Quad HD dual-edge / 6.2-inch Quad HD dual-edge

Processor

Samsung Galaxy S7: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 / Exynos 8890

Samsung Galaxy S8: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 / Exynos 8895

RAM

Samsung Galaxy S7: 4GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy S8: 4GB of RAM

Internal Storage

Samsung Galaxy S7: 32GB and 64GB; MicroSD expansion up to 256GB

Samsung Galaxy S8: 64GB and 128GB (possibly); MicroSD expansion up to 256GB

Camera

Samsung Galaxy S7: 12-megapixel rear, 5-megapixel front

Samsung Galaxy S8: 12-megapixel rear (dual-lens possible), 8-megapixel front

Battery

Samsung Galaxy S7: 3,000 mAh / 3,600mAh

Samsung Galaxy S8:  3,250mAh / 3,750mAh or 3,000mAh battery / 3,500mAh

Charging

Samsung Galaxy S7: Quick charge 3.0, wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy S8: Quick charge 4.0, fast wireless charging

Power

Samsung Galaxy S7: Micro USB

Samsung Galaxy S8: USB-C

OS

Samsung Galaxy S7: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (native) / Android 7.0 Nougat (update)

Samsung Galaxy S8: Android 7.0 Nougat (native)

Resistance

Samsung Galaxy S7: IP68 water and dust resistant

Samsung Galaxy S8: IP68 water and dust resistant

Special Sensors

Samsung Galaxy S7: Fingerprint

Samsung Galaxy S8: Fingerprint, Iris or Facial recognition

Price

Samsung Galaxy S7: $649 / $769 (carrier / retailer dependent)

Samsung Galaxy S8: $849 / $950

Release Date

Samsung Galaxy S7: Available now

Samsung Galaxy S8: March 29 (unveiling), April 21-28 (market release)

Colors

Samsung Galaxy S7: black, glossy black, white, gold, silver, pink, blue

Samsung Galaxy S8: violet, gray, red, blue, pink, silver, gold, black, white

